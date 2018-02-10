On Feb. 8, law enforcement officials arrested Vincent Edward Wilson, 53, of Long Beach, on suspicion of robbing the bank Chase Bank at 801 Pacific Coast Hwy., Seal Beach early last month.

Seal Beach Police say they suspect Chad Richard Dupape, 29, of Fountain Valley, was Wilsons’ accomplice. Dupape was already in custody on an unrelated offense. The case has been turned over the Federal Bureau of Investigation for further investigation and prosecution. The investigation and arrest of Wilson and Dupape was a combined effort of the Seal Beach Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and FBI. Both suspects are being held in federal custody.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, two men approached a teller’s window at the Chase Bank at 801 Pacific Coast Hwy., in Seal Beach, and demanded money. Based on witness statements, one of the suspects brandished a large knife. Both suspects fled on foot northbound.