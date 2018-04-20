The Seal Beach Police Foundation will host the 6th Annual Public Safety Awards Luncheon at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 1, at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach.



Honorees from the Seal Beach Police Department, Seal Beach Marine Safety (Lifeguards), Orange County Fire Authority and West Cities Police Communications (local 911 dispatchers) will be recognized for their great acts of bravery and service.



Award categories include Volunteer Programs, Lifesaving Awards, Exemplary Service - West-Comm, Police Office of the Year and Chief’s Commendation.



The community is invited to attend the luncheon to hear the many stories from our community and to meet our first responders. Visit www.sealbeachpolicefoundation.org to register for the luncheon. Sponsorships are available.



The Police Foundation uses contributions of fellow citizens and funding partners to enhance the SBPD’s efforts in: community partnership and advocacy: programs that enhance relationships between the community and the SBPD; employee development: wellness and morale, advanced training and employee recognition programs; and cutting-edge specialized equipment and technology. The all-volunteer led Seal Beach Police Foundation is a non-profit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code and all donations are tax deductible.