A Seal Beach man drove to Seal Beach Police Department headquarters Wednesday night, April 4, and surrendered to officers after allegedly shooting another man multiple times in the leg, according to a statement issued by the Police Department.



At approximately 7:30 p.m., Seal Beach Police officers responded to the 300 block of 16th Street regarding a call of a shooting, according to police. The victim had been shot several times in the leg. He was transported to UCI Medical Center. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to police. The suspect drove to the Seal Beach Police Department and surrendered to police.



According to police, the suspect was identified as Mark Sickler, 54, of Seal Beach). As of Wednesday night, when the police statement was issued, he was being held at the Seal Beach Police Station. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and related allegations.



Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Samantha Mathias at 562-799-4100 ext. 1108.