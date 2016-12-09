Commander Bob Mullins has retired from the Seal Beach Police Department, effective Dec. 1, following more than 29 years of service to the Seal Beach Community. Commander Mullins grew up locally, living in Seal Beach and Los Alamitos. He is a graduate of Los Alamitos High School. He began his career with the Seal Beach Police Department in 1987 as a Parking Control Officer. In 1988, he was selected as Police Recruit and attended the Golden West College Police Academy. He graduated as a top recruit in his academy nearly 20 years to the date as his father from the same police academy.

As a Police Officer, he served as a Field Training Officer, Weaponless Defense and Impact Weapons Instructor, and Traffic Accident Investigator. He was later transferred to the Detective Bureau, where he ultimately worked all assignments with the bureau. During his time as a Detective, he successfully completed and graduated from the Delinquency Control Institute at the University of Southern California. While a Detective, he was promoted to Sergeant. As a Sergeant, he served in a variety of assignments, including Watch Commander, Internal Affairs Investigator, Press Information Officer, Training Manager, and STAR Team Supervisor. He was later promoted to Lieutenant and ultimately Commander. In those capacities, he served as Division Commander for both the Operations and Support Division.

Commander Mullins has been involved in a variety of extracurricular activities within the department. He served three years as President of the Seal Beach Police Officers’ Association. He created and served as President of the Seal Beach Police Management Association. He established the department’s first Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay team. Away from the department, he has served on the Board of Directors of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Orange County Training Managers Association, and various local youth and sports groups.

Commander Mullins is a third generation police officer. He met his wife in high school and they have been married for over 27 years. They have two adult children. His son is a law student and his daughter is now a 4th generation member of law enforcement.

Commander Mullins

Commander Mullins holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Management and a Master’s Degree in Homeland Security studies. He has served as both a police academy and college instructor, which he plans to continue after his retirement.