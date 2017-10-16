On Sunday, Oct. 15, Seal Beach Police officers responded to a reported sexual battery on the 300 block of Seventh Street. The victim reported that she was sleeping on her couch when the male suspect entered her unlocked residence and touched her. When the victim awoke, she yelled at the suspect to leave and he fled the scene.

Officers searched the surrounding area and located a suspect matching the description a short distance away. The suspect, identified as Richard Michael Parkhurst, 28 of Norwalk, was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and sexual battery.

Detectives are seeking other possible victims or witnesses. If you have more information about this case, contact Detective Samantha Mathias at 562) 799-4100 x1108.