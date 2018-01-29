The Seal Beach Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying an indecent exposure suspect. On Friday, Jan 26 at approximately 3:15 p.m., an adult, Caucasian male was seen on the campus of McGaugh Elementary School. Two adolescent girls saw the suspect standing inside a bathroom exposing his genitals.



The suspect had been seen a few minutes prior following the girls and appeared to be pretending to talk on his cell phone. The suspect passed the girls and entered a bathroom on campus. As the girls passed by the bathroom, they saw the suspect standing inside the bathroom with his pants and underwear pulled down around to his knees. The suspect did not say or do anything. The girls immediately reported the incident to school administration, who summoned the police. Police searched the area for the man, but they did not find him.



The suspect is described as a male, Caucasian, approximately 20-30 years old, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with medium build, brown or black hair. He was wearing a gray or green flannel shirt, black jeans and black Vans shoes.



Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Seal Beach Police Detective Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100, ext. 1109.