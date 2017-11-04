Seal Beach Police are seeking four suspects who threatened and robbed two men in the 10th Street beach parking lot Friday night.

A written statement from the police described the crime as a strong arm robbery and hate crime.

On Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at approximately 7:16 p.m., officers received a call of a robbery in the 10th Street Municipal Beach Parking Lot at 902 Ocean Ave.

According to the police, the initial investigation revealed that four men approached the two male victims while they were in the parking lot. The suspects made several derogatory comments about the victims’ same sex relationship, and threatened to harm the victims. One suspect then forcibly stole a cellular phone from one of the victims. The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival.

The suspects were described as four Caucasian men in their early 20s. After an extensive search of the surrounding area, officers were unable to locate the suspects.

Suspect descriptions;

1. Male, Caucasian, early 20s, 5 feet 10 inches, thin build. He was wearing grey or black hoodie with red writing, blue jeans.

2. Male, Caucasian, early 20s, 5 feet 9 inches, thin build. He was wearing Khaki or green pants, red Converse shoes.

3. Male, Caucasian, early 20s, 5 feet 9 inches, thin build. He was wearing a black cap with marijuana leaves, shorts, Vans shoes and white mid-length socks.

4. Male, Caucasian, early 20s, thin build. He was wearing a black sweat shirt.

This investigation is currently ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call Detective Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100, extension 1109.