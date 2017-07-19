The Seal Beach Police are seeking help from the public in a death investigation. On July 18, 2017, police and paramedics were summoned to the rear of Clancy’s bar, located at 111 Main St., Seal Beach. James Tinsman, 46, of Seal Beach, was found unconscious and bleeding in the alley behind Clancy’s. Tinsman was treated at the scene and transported to Long Beach Memorial Medical Center. Tinsman later succumbed to his injuries. Seal Beach Police Detectives are seeking witnesses or anyone with information about this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about Tinsman's death to call Seal Beach Police Detective Jake Sansenbach at 562-799-4100, extension 1110.