On Friday, Dec. 9, at approximately 1:40 p.m., a fatal traffic collision occurred in Seal Beach Westminster Avenue between Seal Beach Boulevard and Bolsa Chica Road. This portion of Westminster Avenue passes through the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station. Preliminary investigation indicated that a pick-up truck driving east on Westminster Avenue passed over the center median into oncoming traffic and struck a minivan that was travelling westbound. The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about this collision to call Officer Erin Enos at 562-799-4100 ext. 1605.