Update: Since this story was reported, news organizations have reported that the Orange County District Attorney's Office has declined to file charges against a man accused of rape. However, according Seal Beach Police Sgt. Michael Henderson, the department's public information officer, "The Orange County District Attorney has requested additional information in order to go forward with filing sexual assault charges." Our investigators are pursuing other potential leads and victims."

On Sunday, Feb. 18, Seal Beach Police Detectives arrested Darryl Lee Matanane, 55, of Seal Beach, on suspicion of rape. Matanane was identified as the suspect in a sexual assault investigation.



The victim reported she went to a local restaurant where the suspect served her an alcoholic drink. She later awoke in an unfamiliar apartment and was sexually assaulted. The victim does not remember how she got to the apartment.



During the course of the investigation, detectives identified Matanane as the suspect in this case. Matanane was arrested.



Seal Beach Police Detectives are seeking other possible victims or witnesses. Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact Detective Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100 x1109.