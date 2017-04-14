A Subaru struck a pedestrian and may be missing a mirror



The Seal Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help with the investigation of a recent hit and run traffic collision. On March 2, at approximately 5:59 p.m, a car struck a pedestrian who was entering her car. She was hosptialized as a result of serious injuries but is now out of the hospital, according to Sgt. Michael Henderson.



The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway at 15th Street in Seal Beach. The suspect car failed to stop and was last seen driving southbound on Pacific Coast Highway.



Surveillance video captured images of a possible suspect vehicle turning west onto Anderson Street from Pacific Coast Highway in Sunset Beach (City of Huntington Beach). The suspect car is described as a possible mid-2000’s gray or silver Subaru with roof racks. According to the police, the suspect car likely sustained damage to the passenger side and is missing the passenger side mirror.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Officer Joe Garcia, the traffic investigator, at 562 799-4100 extension 1649.