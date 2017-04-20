On Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at approximately 9:20 p.m., Seal Beach Police Officers received a report of a robbery that occurred in the 100 Block of Sixth Street. Officers arrived on scene and immediately began to search for the suspect.

The victim said he was approached by a man who brandished a handgun. The suspect demanded the victim’s personal property. The victim complied and the suspect immediately fled the area. The victim was not injured as a result of this incident.

The suspect was described as an apparently Hispanic male in his 30s, wearing dark clothing. After a thorough search of the surroundings areas officers were unable to locate the suspect.

This investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information related to this crime to contact Detective Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100 ext. 1109.

