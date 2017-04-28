Though serious crime declined last year, Seal Beach Police officials say crime is higher now than it was in 2014. Police provided the Sun with crime data from 2013 to 2014. Last week, the Sun reported that serious crime, also known as Part 1 crime, decreased by more than 6 percent in 2016.



“Proposition 47 was introduced November 4, 2014,” according to Sgt. Michael Henderson, the Police Department’s public information officer. “Since its introduction we have seen significant increases in crime—20 percent at its peak (Part One crime). Even after factoring recent decreases in crime, we are looking at a 15 percent increase in crime over the last three year period and a 25 percent increase in larceny (versus pre-prop 47 numbers). At an April 4 workshop, the City Council established a three-year goal of hiring two patrol officers in order to reduce Part 1 crimes.