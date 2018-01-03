On Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 3, Seal Beach Police officers responded to a reported disturbance at a business on the 100 block of Main Street. The individual who reportedly caused the disturbance fled on foot before police arrived, but was found and detained in the area of Eighth and Central according to Corporal Julia Clasby, the Police Department's acting public information officer.

"The subject was arrested for assault and several warrants. The victim of the assault suffered minor injuries and declined any additional medical attention," Clasby said.