The City of Seal Beach has selected Philip Gonshak as commander overseeing the Operations Bureau of the Police Department.



Commander Gonshak has more than 16 years of experience in a variety of positions working for both the Seal Beach and Tempe, Arizona Police Departments. He was hired by the City of Seal Beach from the Tempe Police Department in 2007.



He has worked a variety of assignments during his career, including: the Special Investigations Bureau, narcotics detective, SWAT Sniper Team, field training officer, Bicycle Detail, Public Information sergeant, Detention Center sergeant, Police Officer Association vice president, and Police Management Association vice president.



“With his 16 years of experience working in Police Organizations, Commander Gonshak is a natural fit to our City Management Team,” said Acting Police Chief Joe Miller, the previous commander.



“He has a wealth of knowledge in the Police Department’s Operations Bureau and inner workings of our culture. Because of this, I am extremely confident he is capable of advancing our organization for years to come,” Miller said.



Gonshak grew up in Phoenix, Arizona and is currently a resident of Seal Beach with his wife and three daughters.



Commander Gonshak has a Bachelor’s degree in Business and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration both from California State University, Long Beach.



He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute, and POST Management School.



“I am deeply honored to have been selected to serve as the Operations Bureau Commander for the Seal Beach Police Department,” said Gonshak.



“I have dedicated my entire law enforcement career to serving the community, and am ecstatic at this opportunity to demonstrate how wonderful our organization truly is. I look forward to working closely with the Seal Beach community, the City Executive Management Team, and the Seal Beach Police Department’s Executive Command Staff,” said Gonshak.