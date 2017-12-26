The pedestrian who was struck by a car at First Street and PCH on Dec. 7 died on Dec. 20, according to the Seal Beach Police Department.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, at approximately 8:38 p.m., the police received a call of a traffic collision at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and First Street. Upon arrival, officers found a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and was seriously injured.





The pedestrian was transported to the Long Beach Memorial Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and has cooperated with the investigation. The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information related to the accident to contact Traffic Investigator Officer Erin Enos 562-799-4100 ext. 1605.