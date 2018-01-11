The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the help of the general public in identifying suspects revealed in a surveillance video recovered from a recently burglarized Rossmoor.



Three men who apparently dismantled a security camera in the video footage are suspects in multiple Rossmoor burglaries, according to the Sheriff’s Department.



OCSD released video images last week in hopes that the public can help detectives identify the trio suspected of burglarizing multiple homes, according to the department.



The video is purported to show a three-man crew trying to enter a home in the 2800 block of Tigertail Drive. Police are saying the men could be connected to at least five burglaries in the area that began Dec. 10. Electronics, cash and jewelry were taken in the burglaries, sheriff’s officials said.



The video cuts off after one man is shown tampering with the camera.



Suspects matching the description of the men seen on the video were spotted testing the front doors of some homes, and, in one case, entering a house while the homeowners were present. One of the suspects entered the home multiple times claiming to be lost, according to the Sheriff’s Department.



Citizens with information about the suspects’ identities or whereabouts are being asked to call 714-647-7064.



Anonymous tip s can be phoned in to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS, the sheriff’s department said.