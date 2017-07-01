The Los Alamitos Police Department issued the following statement about the deaths of Capt. Rick Moore and Amanda Jenson:

Los Alamitos Police Department grieves in shock and disbelief over the tragic events that lead to the deaths of Captain Rick Moore and City of Westminster City Clerk Amanda Jensen.

The City of Los Alamitos City Council and Staff are grief stricken and in shock about the events that occurred on July 16, 2017 in Seal Beach at the 100 block of Seventh Street. Up until that fateful moment, Rick Allen Moore was an employee of the City of Los Alamitos and held the rank of Captain at the Police Department. Captain Moore was hired by Los Alamitos on January 17, 2000. He had held various assignments and rank before being promoted to Captain in August of 2015.

None of what occurred in Seal Beach that day makes any sense to City employees or the community at large who have worked alongside of Captain Moore. This is a tragedy on so many levels involving so many people who cared for both Amanda Jensen and Rick Moore. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jensen and Moore families, as we await the conclusion of the investigation to help bring closure to this horrible nightmare. We also extend our deepest condolences to the City of Westminster, the Council, their staff and the community who worked with Ms. Jensen in her capacity as City Clerk.

Los Alamitos Mayor Shelley Hasselbrink and the other members of the City Council postponed the July 17 Council Meeting due to this tragic loss wanting to give staff and the employees time for peer support counseling and for the organization to take time to reflect and commiserate with one another.

The Los Alamitos Police Department has been overwhelmed by the amount of public support, prayers, sympathy, understanding and they are grateful for this outpouring of community spirit.

“There is no understanding or rational explanation of the events that occurred that fateful day. There are only those who are left to struggle emotionally and spiritually as they learn to live with this tragedy from this day forward. We keep all of those who have suffered from this tragic loss in our thoughts and prayers,” said Police Chief Eric R. Nuñez.

