In light of the recent flooding emergency in Seal Beach, residents should take note of ways to receive notification in the event of a future issue.



AlertOC is a mass notification system used by the City of Seal Beach and Seal Beach Police Department to issue government related messages to residents and businesses. All residential and commercial landline phone numbers are a part of the AlertOC system. AlertOC replaced the old “Reverse 911” system. Residents can register additional cell phone numbers, text numbers and e-mail addresses at AlertOC.com.



Additionally, the City of Seal Beach uses the “NIXLE” communications system to send non-emergency messages. You can receive alerts from the City of Seal Beach by texting the zip code “90740” to “888777.” Doing this will enroll you in the NIXLE system and you will receive alerts and messages. Go to http://www.nixle.com/ for more information.