This morning, Wednesday, May 16, the Orange County District Attorney's office filed court papers charging Thomas Bell, 71, of Seal Beach, with one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, without gross negligence, in the 2017 death of pedestrian and Seal Beach resident Sarah Krueger, according to Rebecca Moss Fakhartousi, a spokesperson for the OCDA's office. Moss said that Bell is scheduled to be arraigned on July 5.
DA files misdemeanor manslaughter charge in 2017 traffic death Staff Report | Wed, May 16 2018 06:52 PM
