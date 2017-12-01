IN SEALÃ¢â‚¬Ë†BEACH





Sunday, November 12



Disturbance—9:55 a.m.—Apollo and Westminster—The caller reported a confrontation with another driver over the caller’s driving habits. They were in a parking lot. The man driving the other car got out and began hitting the caller’s car with his fists. However, the caller did not want to pull over so officers could contact the caller. The call was canceled before a unit was dispatched.



Traffic Hazard—10:36 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller contacted 911 to report a transient woman pushing a car in the no. 1 lane, just south of Seal Beach Boulevard. Police unit 107 escorted the transient woman to the shoulder of the road.



Transient—11:54 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a transient woman was loitering in front of the caller’s business with her belongings. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit S20 apparently advised the transient woman to move along and she apparently agreed to comply.



Business and Professions Code Complaint—1:05 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster—The caller said the six or seven occupants of a van were passing around bottles of alcohol as the car traveled southbound. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police were unable to locate.



Disturbance—2:27 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man in the parking lot was screaming. He dropped his pajama pants and exposed himself. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Shadrach Hoard on suspicion of violating parole. No bail.



Possible Petty Theft—3 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said three individuals inside the locations had bottles of alcohol in their bags. The caller provided police with the locations of two of the individuals, but not the third. Some details were blacked out in the log. By 3:05 p.m., the caller saw a police officer. Other officers detained two individuals outside the business. One suspect had left with alcohol. The caller offered to identify that suspect. Police were unable to locate the third suspect. However, the caller did not want to prosecute the suspects. The two suspects were interviewed in the field and cited for an unspecified reason.



Suspicious Person—4:48 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a transient woman in the parking lot was rambling and yelling, scaring passers by. A second caller reported the same. However, police were unable to locate her.



Assault With a Deadly Weapon—7:36 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said someone tried to stab him with a knife. The caller said he jumped out of the way. The suspect was still in the store. Some details were blacked out in the log. The caller said a woman was with the suspect. She turned and went the other way. By 7:40 p.m., the caller said someone else ran outside the door and the suspect was looking at the caller. Then then line disconnected.



Police called back. Dispatch heard his voice, then heard nothing again. By 7:42 p.m., police contacted the caller, who said the suspect was last seen going northbound on foot through the parking lot. Police arrested Michael Joseph Graham on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance formerly classified as a restricted dangerous drug.



Monday, November 13



Transient—6:29 a.m.—Clipper Way—The caller reported having a dispute with a transient man. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police were unable to locate him.



Welfare Check on Animal—10:35 a.m.—14th Street and Electric Avenue—The caller said a dog was locked inside a car parked on 14th Street. The caller was concerned because it was warm outside. All the car windows were rolled up. The dog had been inside the car since 8 a.m. and had been parking. Police checked the area and were unable to locate the car.



Counterfeit—12:46 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller took a fake bill from a man. The denomination of the bill was blacked out in the log. The incident took place 10 minutes prior to the call to the police. Report taken.



Arson Report—3:24 p.m.—Birchwood Avenue—The caller accused a neighbor of throwing hot coals over the caller’s fence over the weekend, burning the caller’s grass. Many details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Arrest—5:53 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said two women inside the store were concealing hair dryers and straighteners. Some details were blacked out in the log. By 5:54 p.m., they were running out of the doors, going southbound through the parking lot. They were both carrying unspecified products. The caller said they tried to get into their car, but took off running before they could get in. By 6:02 p.m., at least one of the suspects had dropped the merchandise. Police found the property. Police arrested Charlesa Spellman on suspicion of shoplifting. Police also arrested Jessica Robinson on suspicion of shoplifting.



IN LOS ALAMITOS



Tuesday, October 24



Suspicious Person—4:58 a.m—Pine Street—Police were called to the report of a suspicious person on Pine Street as the homeowner worried that someone rang her doorbell trying to get in. Reporting party said hello but no one answered. She checked the back yard to make sure but saw nothing. Then she told police someone tried to turn the door knob.



Arrest—6:52 p.m—Howard Avenue—Los Alamitos Police arrested a 23-year-old man after a footchase that began near Howard Avenue.



Police were originally called to the area when a neighbor saw her neighbor in a car with a suspicious man that she didn’t recognize. The reporting party was on the way to work when she reported the suspicious scene.



Responding police gave foot pursuit when the man, whom police noticed had “something” in his sweatshirt, ran away, jumped a fence near Maple Alley and finally cornered the suspect.



Los Alamitos Police arrested Joseph Davis on suspicion of parole violations, resisting arrest and providing improper identification to police.



Traffic Hazard—11:19 a.m—Katella and 605 Freeway—A man with long sleeves and “dirty” blue jeans was reported walking in the middle of the street near the intersection of Katella and the 605 Freeway. Police advised the man about staying out of the street.



Police report that the man told them he was simply looking for the city of Long Beach and got turned around.



Hazard—11:54 a.m—Cerritos Avenue—Police were called to investigate a power pole leaning and “getting worse” on Cerritos Avenue “Cement is starting to crack as well,” claimed the reporting party. The wind was reportedly moving the pole backwards and forwards and “wires were hanging down in the street.” Police notified Edison and Public Works and traffic was regulated until the situation was rectified.



Disturbance—6:58 p.m— Bunker Hill Drive—Police were called to referee a debate between neighbors regarding an incident that happened over a month ago on Bunker Hill Drive.



The subject had run into the complainant’s garage door with his Mercedes, had agreed to pay for the damage but had not yet begun to do so.



Police advised the parties that their dispute was in fact a civil one and counseled the party to get the repairs made.