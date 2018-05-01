IN SEALâ€ˆBEACH



Tuesday, April 17



Possess Controlled Substance—10:08 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street—Police received a report of an individual in possession of a controlled substance.



Arrest—Lampson Avenue—Police arrested Erich Timothy Scherz, 51, on suspicion of acquiring someone’s access card information without their consent.



Arrest—Lampson Avnenue—Police arrested Candace Hughes, 32, on suspicion of appropriating lost property, a misdemeanor.



Thursday, April 19



Possible DUI—Midnight— Seal Beach Boulevard—Police received a report of or discovered someone possibly driving a car under the influence of alcohol.



Disorderly Conduct: Prostitution—9:39 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—Police received a report of or discovered someone possibly involved in prostitution.



Theft by Use of Access Card or Information—Ocean Avenue—Police received a report of someone stealing from an individual by using their access card or information between midnight, Feb. 23, and midnight, April 19.



Shoplifting—Pacific Coast Hwy—Police received a report of someone shoplifting less than $950 worth of merchandise from the location between 1:11 and 1:12 p.m.



Grand Theft—8 p.m.—First Street—A man reported the theft of property at the location.



The log did not provide information about the property taken or its value.



Possible DUI—8:06 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Lampson Avenue—Police received a report of or discovered someone possibly driving a car under the influence of alcohol.



Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Matthew Dennis Fleming, 50, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Whitney Nashee Alexander, 35, on suspicion of possession for sale of a designated controlled substance.



Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Old Ranch Parkway—Police arrested Kenneth Michael Adams, 55, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Alexander C. Magdaleno, 28, on suspicion of shoplifting merchandise worth less than $950.



Friday, April 20



Found Property—7:41 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police received a report of or discovered someone’s property. The log did not specify what that property was.



Grand Theft—9:23 p.m.—North Gate Road—Police received a report of the theft of an elderly man’s property at the location. The log did not provide information about the property taken or its value.



Possible DUI—9:37 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Fifth St—Police received a report of or discovered someone possibly driving a car under the influence of alcohol.



Petty Theft—10:18 p.m.—Marina Drive—Police received a report of or discovered a petty theft at the location.



Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Terraine, Long Beach—Police arrested Michael Edward Castanon, 54, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Saturday, April 21



Found Property—Ocean Avenue—Police received a report of or discovered someone’s property between 9:25 and 9:26 a.m., Saturday, April 21.



Theft by Use of Access Card or Information—Electric Avenue—Police received a report of someone stealing from an individual by using their access card or information between 7:48 and 11:17 a.m., Saturday, April 21.



Grand Theft—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police received a report of grand theft of someone’s property at the location between 8:43 p.m., Friday, April 20 and 12:45 p.m., Saturday, April 21.



Found Property Report—Central Avenue—Police received a report of or discovered someone’s property at the location between 1:03 and 1:04 p.m.



Possess Controlled Substance—Westminster Avenue—Police received a report of or discovered somone in possession of a controlled substance between 8:20 and 8:21 p.m.



Arrest—Westminster Avenue—Police arrested Christopher William Mann, 36 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.



Sunday, April 22



Petty Theft from a Car—4:07 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—Police recieved a report of petty theft from a woman’s car.



Car Burglary—14th Street—Police received a report of a car burglary between 4 p.m., Saturday, April 21, and 9:22 a.m., Sunday, April 22.



Petty Theft from a Car—1:52 p.m.—Seventh Street—Police recieved a report of the theft of property from a car at the location.



Garage Burglary—Montecito Road—Police received a report of forced entry into a garage between 4 p.m., Saturday, April 21, and 9:30 a.m., Sunday, April 22.



Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Christopher Michael Galles, 33, on suspicion of petty theft from buildings.



Monday, April 23



Shoplifting—12:52 p.m.—Main Street—Police received a report of or discovered someone shoplifting less than $950 worth of merchandise at the location.



Grand Theft from Buildings—1:17 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police received a report of or discovered the grand theft of property from buildings at the location.