Wednesday, September 26



Disturbance—10:25 p.m.—Pelham Road, Mutual Unknown—The caller said one individual was choking another. She said there were no weapons there. As of 10:27 p.m., the caller was not answering any questions. The dispatcher handling the call speculated that she was possibly hard of hearing. The caller hung up. Police called back. Many details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Rodney Goyette on suspicion of battery and resisting an officer. As of 10:52 p.m., police unit 206 told dispatch that Goyette was thrashing around in the back of the patrol unit. At 10:56 p.m., Orange County Fire Authority personnel were present. As of 11:03 p.m., Goyette was lying down in the back seat as the patrol car stopped at the Leisure World main gate.

Sunday, September 23



Car Burglary—8:59 a.m.—Catalina Avenue—The caller said the crime took place between 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22, and 8:55 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 23. Loss: unknown at that time. Point of entry: unknown. The caller said the car was locked. Report taken.



Theft From a Car—9:56 a.m.—Fathom Avenue—Sometime between 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22, and 6 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 23, someone stole property from the caller’s car. Loss: change and a wallet containing a driver’s license and a credit card. The caller said someone had already used the credit card at a business in Cerritos. A few details were blacked out in the log. According to the log, the car was unlocked. Report taken.



Welfare Check—11:27 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a transient man lying under a blanket in a driveway hadn’t moved in the past five hours. A few details were blacked out in the log. As of 11:40 a.m., police unit 107 informed dispatch that the Orange County Fire Authority was present. It turned out the man in question was physically OK. He was sent on his way. No further law enforcement services were required.



Traffic Hazard—11:40 a.m.—Seal beach Boulevard—The caller reported a family of unspecified size was begging for money on the sidewalk in front of a location that was blacked out in the log. According to the caller, they were stopping traffic and creating a hazard. They were gone when police arrived.



Missing Child—4:29 p.m.—Seal Way—The caller’s child had been missing for the past 30 minutes. The child’s age and other details were blacked out in the log. The caller provided police with a detailed description of the child. As of 4:32 p.m., the caller was still looking for the child. As of 4:34 p.m., the caller had found the child—asleep under some covers. The call was canceled before a police unit arrived.



Suspicious Person—6:36 p.m.—Main Street—The caller said a man was playing loud music while standing in the middle of Main Street. The caller described the music as prayer type music. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police interviewed him in the field.



Transient—7:10 p.m.—Electric Avenue—Police unit 241 observed a transient individual camping. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police interviewed the individual in the field.



Monday, September 24



Traffic Stop—1:56 a.m.—13th Street and Electric Avenue—Police unit S21 stopped a car and arrested Karol Kee on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Suspicious Property—7:08 a.m.—12th Street and Electric Avenue—The caller said a man, possibly a transient, left a suitcase on the greenbelt. He looked around and then left on foot. Police unit 107 found the property. Report taken.



Municipal Code Complaint—10:23 a.m.—Dolphin and Seal—The caller said a couple with an unpsecified number of Weimaraner dogs were off leash and on the beach. The caller was upset that dog feces had been left on the beach. Lifeguards responded. As of 10:32 a.m., the dogs were off the beach.



Drugs—12:06 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller, relaying second-hand information, reported four juveniles of unspecified age, three boys and one girl, smoking marijuana under the pier.



Referred to Lifeguards, who would call the police back if needed.



Petty Theft Report—2:26 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a woman walked out of the store with a bag full of items at 2:13 p.m. Some details were blacked out in the log. The loss, according to the caller, was either razors or liquor. Report taken.



Citizen Assist—3:28 p.m.—Main Street—The caller said an older woman who spoke Vietnamese walked up to the caller with identification and tried to get the caller to help her. The older woman spoke “broken” English. The caller stood by with the older woman, waiting for police. Police unit 106 determined that the older woman got lost on the bus. Police escorted her to Magnolia and Westminster.



Transient—4:52 p.m.—Fir Avenue—A citizen flagged down a police unit to request a welfare check on a transient individual of unspecified gender. Police spoke with a transient who requested information about shelters. Police provided the individual with information about available services for the homeless. Assisted.



Arrest—8:18 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller told 911 that a car was swerving and slowing down drastically at random points as it traveled northbound on Pacific Coast Highway, approaching Seal Beach Boulevard. The caller followed the suspicious car. The car passed Balboa and Main. The car swerved back and forth over the lanes, crossing the median lines. By 8:21 p.m., it was at First Street and then passed over the bridge. A minute later, the caller switched on the hazard light’s on the caller’s car.



The caller told police that the suspect’s car was turning off and was apparently setting up to turn westbound on Second Street. A few details were blacked out in the log.



Police arrested Carlos Deras on suspicion of driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or more.



Suspicious Circumstances—8:50 p.m.—First Street—The caller said 50 men on the sand by the beach were blindfolded and holding hands. The caller speculated that they were members of a fraternity. By 8:56 p.m., police unit 206 had contacted 30 individuals at Tower 7.



At that same time, another caller told dispatch that 75 to 100 individuals were present. However, police determined that no crime had occurred and that no further law enforcement services were required.



Tuesday, September 25



Pedestrian Check—1:11 a.m.—Apollo Court—Police stopped a pedestrian and arrested Eddie Arciga on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.



Road Rage—8:09 a.m.—Main Street and Ocean Avenue—The caller said the driver of another car had been following the caller and recording him. The caller did not know why. The other driver was last seen driving northbound. The caller was at that time parked on Main Street and wanted to speak with a police officer. Counseled.



Petty Theft Report—8:38 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported the theft of an iPad from a storeroom at 5:20 p.m., Monday, Sept. 24. The caller provided police with possible evidence. Report taken.



Patrol Check—3:01 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and the San Gabriel River—Police unit 107 observed a homeless camp starting under the PCH bridge on the Long Beach side of the river. Message delivered to Long Beach Police Department. Log entry for Seal Beach Police Department.



Pedestrian Check—3:09 p.m.—First Street and Pacific Coast Highway—Police stopped a pedestrian. Some details were blacked out in the log. Based on a warrant, police arrested Jason Anguiano on suspicion of offenses involving controlled substances formerly classified as restricted dangerous drugs, possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.



Animal Information—7:56 p.m.—First Street—The caller said the resident had been arrested a few days prior and his dog had been crying, possibly abandoned. Referred to Long Beach Animal Care Services.



Fireworks—10:01 p.m.—Marina Drive and First Street—Police unit S22 observed 10 fireworks shot in the air while on a call at First Street. Log entry.



Wednesday, September 26



Fire Back-Up—10:04 a.m.—First Street—The caller could see flames across the street, possibly in the field, possibly on the former DWP property. The Orange County Fire Authority was en route. Police unit S22 reported that the fire was on the corner of First Street and Marina, approximately 20 feet outside the chain link fence. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit S22 told dispatch that the OCFA was present and that registered owners of cars at the location were moving their vehicles. Report taken for unlawfully causing a fire on property.



Pedestrian Check—1:52 a.m.—Old Ranch Parkway and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police unit 206 stopped a pedestrian. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested James Lavale Gather on suspicion of falsely representing himself as another person to a peace officer.



Transient—11:54 a.m.—North Gate Road—The caller said a transient woman was behind the business, near the trash bins. She had been asked to leave and refused. Police unit 107 advised her to leave and she apparently agreed to comply.



Animal Noise—2:01 p.m.—Harvard Lane—An elderly woman said a dog was barking from a location somewhere behind her and she could not get through to Long Beach Animal Care Services. A few details were blacked out in the log. Referred to Animal Care Services.



Property for Destruction—2:51 p.m.—Seal Beach Police Department Headquarters, 911 Seal Beach Boulevard—Police unit 141 brought in a gun for destruction. Nothing was blacked out in the log. However, the log provided no further details. Report taken.



Suspicious Person—6:36 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and San Gabriel River—The caller said a man was walking southbound on Pacific Cost Highway from San Gabriel river with his pants all the way down. A few details were blacked out in the log. Based on



a warrant, police arrested Caleb Joshua Kaldis on suspicion of lodges in any structure, car, or place without the permission of the owner and failure to appear in court after signing a written promise to do so. Arrested.



Pedestrian Check—7:29 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police unit 241 stopped a pedestrian. A few details were blacked out in the log. Based on two warrants, police arrested David Battin on suspicion of offenses involving controlled substances formerly classified as restricted dangerous drugs.



Disturbance, Fight—11:37 p.m.—Main Street—The caller saw two men physically fighting. They were moving toward the pier. They had been in an unspecified bar prior to the fight. As of 11:39 p.m., they had stopped hitting each other but were still verbally fighting. Police unit S22 advised dispatch that a ship was in that night and recommended contacting base security. According to the caller, as of 11:41 p.m., all parties had stopped fighting. Message delivered to the watch commander of Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station. He was en route. Police contacted three individuals. A few details were blacked out in the log. They were picked up by Navy base personnel. As of 12:07 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 27, no further law enforcement services were required.



Thursday, September 27



Traffic Collision—3:02 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—Multiple callers reported hearing a traffic collision. The first caller reported that a fire had started. Some details were blacked out in the log. By 3:09 a.m., the Orange County Fire Authority was present. Police arrested Thomas Steffan on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. At 3:56 a.m., police requested a blood technician. Arrested.