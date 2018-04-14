On Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Seal Beach Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.



Bring your pills for disposal to the front gate of Leisure World at 13533 Seal Beach Blvd. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.



Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. According to the Seal Beach Police, rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. According to the police, studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.



For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the take back event, visit https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.

Crime Log Compiled by Charles M. Kelly



Tuesday, March 13



Identity Theft—Hazelnut Avenue—Seal Beach Police received a report of identity theft that occurred between midnight, Friday, March 9, and 12:12 p.m., Tuesday, March 13.



Petty Theft, from a car—Crestview Avenue—Police received a report of petty theft from a car that occurred between noon, Monday, March 12, and noon, March 13.



Arrest—Bolsa Avenue—Police arrested Leonel Garcia Jimenez on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Wednesday, March 14



Robbery—7:18 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police received a report of a robbery with a weapon other than a knife or gun .



Arrest—Ocean Avenue—Police arrested Lee Martin Kocken on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol.



Thursday, March 15



Car Burglary—5:06 a.m.—Guava Avenue.



Petty Theft—Pacific Coast Highway—Police received a report of a petty theft at the location that occurred between midnight and 1 p.m., Thursday, March 15.



Petty Theft—8:40 p.m.—Montecito Road.



Petty Theft—Street—Pacific Coast Highway— Police received a report of a petty theft at the location that occurred between 9:30 and 10:36 p.m, Thursday, March 15.



Found Property—10:46 p.m.—Main Street—Unspecified property was found reported at the location.



Friday, March 16



Traffic Collision—8:25 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and northbound lane of 405 Freeway on Friday, March 16.



Burglary, Commercial—Pacific Coast Highway—Police recieved a report of an attempted forced entry into a business at the location between 5:12 and 5:25 a.m., Friday, March 16.



Recovered Stolen Car—10:44 a.m.—Heather Street and Ironwood Avenue—Police received a report of, or discovered, a stolen car at the location on Friday, March 16.



Shoplifting—5:14 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police received a report of shoplifting of less than $950 worth of property from a business at the location.



Saturday, March 17



DUI Alcohol—2:33 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway.



Car Burglary—Princeton Circle—Police received a report of a car burglary between 12:23 and 3 a.m., Saturday, March 17.



Incident Report Documentation Only—6:53 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard. The log did not say what incident was being documented.



Vandalism—9:16 a.m.—Ironwood Avenue—Police received a report of property damage at the location. According to the log, this was misdemeanor property damage.



Disorderly Conduct, Alchol—9:16 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police received a report of disorderly conduct at the location.



Car Burglary—Lampson Avenue—Police received a report of a car burglary at the location that occurred between 3:15 and 4:15 p.m., Saturday, March 17.



Disorderly Conduct, Alchol—11:19 p.m.—Main Street—Police received a report of disorderly conduct at the location.



Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Xavier Manuel Camerino on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Robert Jay Eaton on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol.



Arrest—Main Street—Police arrested John Christopher Wiles on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol.



Arrest—Avalon Drive—Police arrested Andrew Baoyan Nguyen Phuc on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.



Arrest—Main Street—Police arrested Margarita Rodriguez-Sanchez on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol.



Sunday, March 18



Disorderly Conduct, Alchol—12:13 a.m.—Main Street—Police received a report of disorderly conduct at the location.



Car Burglary—Seal Way—Police received a report of a car burglary at the location that occurred between 9 pm., Saturday, March 17, and 10 a.m., Sunday, March 18.



Petty Theft from a car—Fifth Street—Police received a report of a petty theft from a car at the location that occurred between 1:32 and 1:33 p.m., Sunday, March 18.



Arrest—Main Street—Police arrest Jessica Lynn Scambray on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol.



Arrest—Main Street—Police arrested Oscar Vicente Villalobos on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol.



Arrest—Main Street—Police arrested James Edward Harter on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol.



Arrest—Main Street—Police arrested Sean Matthew Scott on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol.



Arrest—Fifth Street and Central Avenue—Police arrested Christopher Lien on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol.



Monday, March 19



Arrest—Westminster Avenue—Police arrested Jamie Lynn Nielson on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.



Arrest—Westminster Avenue—Police arrested Thai Kim Nguyen on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.



Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Gregory James Gantt on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.



Arrest—11th Street and Seal Way—Police arrested Mario Castaneda Carlos on suspicion of petty theft.



Tuesday, March 20



Assault with Deadly Force or Great Bodily Injury—8:41 p.m.—Seal Beach Bulevard—Police received a report of an assault with either deadly force or intent to great bodily injury upon a man at the location. The assault involved the use of hands or fists or feet.



Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Monnie Virginia Matlock suspicion of assault with a deadly Weapon (described simply as “other weapon” in the log.



Wednesday, March 21



Theft—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police received a report of a theft by use of someone’s access card or information between 10:51 and 10:52 a.m.



Arrest—Seal Way—Police arrested Veronica Delarasoto on suspicion of possession of burglary tools.



Arrest—Seal Way—Police arrested Damien Lee Quinn on suspicion of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.



Arrest— Ocean Avenue and Main Street—Police arrested Tyler Bartos on suspicion of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.



Thursday, March 22



Hit And Run—2:59 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police received a report of a hit and run that caused unspecified property damage at the location.



Theft—Fathom Avenue—Police received a report of a theft by use of access card or information that occurred between 4:29, and 4:30 p.m., Saturday, March 17.Reported Thursday, March 22.



Vandalism—7:21 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police recieved a report of graffiti at the location.



Arrest—Main Street—Police arrested Marco Bernal Gallegos on suspicion of selling or furnishing liquor to a minor.



Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Marc Evan Salter on suspicion of making annoying calls to 911.



Friday, March 23



Identity Theft—3:04 p.m.—Lampson Avenue—Police received a report of identity theft to get money or property from a woman.



Petty Theft from a Car—Ocean Avenue—Police received a report of the theft of property from a car at the location that ocucrred between 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at noon, Sunday, March 18. Reported Friday, March 23.



Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Arthur Adan Garcia on suspicion of possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.



Saturday, March 24



Car Burglary—Hazelnut Avnue—Police received a report of a car burglary between 12:02 and 12:03 p.m., Saturday, March 24.



Exhibiting Firearm—Ocean Avenue—Police received a report of someone exhibiting a firearm at the location between 12:05 and 12:06 a.m.



Sunday, March 25



Petty Theft from a Car—Fourth Street—Police received a report of a theft from a car between 7 and 7:05 a.m.



Arrest—13th Street and Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Sara Ronni Cerkueira on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue—Police arrested James Christopher Evans on suspicion of inflicting injury on a spouse/cohabitant/etc.



Arrest—Fifth Street and Marvista Avenue—Police arrested Brooksey Joanne Abel on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.



Arrest—Seventh Street—Police arrested Dusty Nathan Morris on suspicion of battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc.



Wednesday, March 28



Battery—12:55 a.m.—Main Street—Police received a report of someone being battered.



Petty Theft from a Car—Electric Avenue—Police received a report of theft from a car between 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 27, and 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, March 28.



Arrest—Main Street—Police arrested Breanne Garcia on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol.



Leesure World



Friday, March 16



Fraud—Del Monte Drive, Mutual Unknown—Police received a report of someone obtaining or attempting to obtain money or property by false pretenses from a woman.