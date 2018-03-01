Seal Beach Police Department investigators on March 8 arrested Robert Demetro, 41, in his Alhambra home on suspicion of burglary, according to a statement issued by the SBPD.



On Feb. 25, Seal Beach police officers received a call of a theft in progress in Leisure World. The suspect fled the location. According to the SBPD, the suspect was then linked to a second theft in Leisure World which occurred on Feb. 19.



According to the SBPD, during the course of the investigation it was discovered that the suspect would approach Leisure World residents offering to perform services such as dent repair. According to the SBPD, using this ruse, he would gain entry into their home and steal personal items such as credit cards.



According to the SBPD, a warrant was obtained for the suspect’s arrest and on March 8, the Seal Beach Police Special Enforcement Team and Detective Bureau served a felony arrest warrant in the City of Alhambra. According to the SBPD, during the investigation it was revealed that Demetro had been previously arrested in 2014 for the same crime by Seal Beach detectives.



Police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact Seal Beach Police Officer Jon Ainley at 562-799-4100 Ext. 1603.

“Officer Keith Phan successfully completed Motor Officer school and will be soon conducting traffic enforcement,” according to Sgt. Michael Henderson, public information officer for the Seal Beach Police Department.

Four coyotes reported in Seal Beach in February

Long Beach Animal Care Services received four coyote sighting reports in February, according to data the agency recently provided to the Sun. ACS provides animal control services to Seal Beach.



One of those sightings was reported on the 200 block of Electric Avenue, in Seal Beach’s Bridgeport area.



The other three sightings were reported on the 400 block of Purdue Circle and the 100 and 200 blocks of College Park Drive.



Two dog sightings were also reported last month.

Tuesday, February 27



Burglary—5:06 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police received a report of commercial break in.



Shoplifting— 11:54 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police received a report of the shoplifting of less than $950 worth of merchandise between 11:54 and 11:54 a.m.



Arrest—No time provided—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested John Louis Maier on suspicion of shoplifting less than $950 worth of merchancise from a business at Seal Beach Boulevard.



Wednesday, February 28



Arrest—No time provided—Westminster Avenue—Police arrrested Joe L. Newman on suspicion of obstructing or resisting a peace officer or emergency technician.



Arrest—No time provided— Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Jarrett Joseph Frank on suspicion of shoplifting less than $950.



Thursday, March 1



Identity Theft—Time of report not provided—Oakmont Road, Leisure World—Police received a report of identity theft that apparently occurred between midnight, Thursday, Feb. 15, and 10:48 a.m., Thursday, March 1.



Car Burglary—Time of report not provided—Police received a report of a car burglary between 2 and 7 a.m., Thursday, March 1. No further details were provided.



Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol—Time of report not provided—Balboa—Police received a report of one or more individuals engaging in disorderly conduct involving alcohol, at Balboa between 2:59 and 3 p.m.



Arrest—No time provided— Pelorus Avenue—Police arrested Porfirio Pena, (H M, 29) Arrest on suspicion of battery of a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc.



Arrest—No time provided—Fourth Street—Police arrested Wyatt James Moore on suspicion of possession of a stolen Vehicle, vessel, etc.



Arrest—No time provided—Balboa—Police arrested Thomas C. Mosnot on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol.



IN LOS ALAMITOS



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11



Suspicious Circumstances— 7:06 p.m.—Paseo Bonita—The caller reported a white van moving items out of the residence. The caller said the owners had just moved out.



The caller said they individuals were three males, but provided no further description. The caller was an anonymous neighbor.



Patrol contacted the individuals, who had a work order for moving the items. Patrol attempted to contact the homeowner and was able to confirm the work order.



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14



Suspicious Person—4:33 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller was a loss prevention employee at Kohl’s and had observed two individuals in the men’s department who were in possession of stacks of jeans and athletic clothing.



The individuals had not concealed anything, but were behaving similarly to those who grab and run. Each had a shopping bag full of clothes.



Another loss prevention officer outside observed an individual sitting in a black Dodge. Patrol units responded and the contacted the individuals in front of the store. They were detained.



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15



Petty Theft—6:26 p.m.—Katella Avenue—The caller reported a potential petty theft.



A loss prevention employee was outside with the individual, who was being very aggressive. The man was leaving in a white Mercedes, but got out and was reportedly walking toward the loss prevention employee in an aggressive way. The man began running towards Katella, with the employee following.



The property was recovered, but the man may have had more items in in his jacket.



A woman left in the Mercedes and the man jumped a fence near the base. Base security was informed.



The loss was confirmed, but no prosecution sought.



FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16



Disturbance—8:58 p.m.—Katella Avenue—The caller reported a man who was getting into an altercation with customers.



The caller was a bouncer who said the man arrived at the Starting Gate intoxicated and the bouncer was outside with him. The caller then reported that the man was lying on the ground and was too intoxicated to get up without help and the caller was not going to assist him.



A taxi was requested for the man, but one was not in the area. An Uber picked up the man.