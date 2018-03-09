With local crime clearly rising, some Seal Beach citizens have been talking about reviving the old-time Neighborhood Watch program. The Seal Beach Police Department has a similar program called Neighbor 4 Neighbor that essentailly combines the neighborhood watch with disaster preparedness.



According to SBPD spokesman Sgt. Michael Henderson, they don’t have any specific dates scheduled but some people have expressed an interest in setting up meet-and-greet events.

According to the SBPD Neighbor 4 Neighbor web page, “Properly implemented in a community, the Neighbor 4 Neighbor program provides greater resilience in a number of important ways. First, neighborhoods take responsibility for reducing residential crime by increased vigilance and a willingness to be actively involved acting as eyes and ears for local police. With familiarity, preparation, and training, neighbors can band together with greater potential for withstanding and recovering from both natural and personal disasters.”



The website says, “An important aspect of this effort is to revive a neighborhood watch awareness and work together to ensure that the community remains a wonderful, safe place to live.To that end, we have prepared an organizational plan that includes a neighbor “Meet and Greet” where we can gather to make sure everyone knows everyone, and to assess levels of preparedness. Our hope is to have the entire block band together not only to prepare for disaster response, but also to promote neighborhood safety and provide the care and support many of us, from time to time, may temporarily need.”



For more information, call the Seal Beach Police Department at 562-799-4100.

IN SEALâ€ˆBEACH



Tuesday, February 20



Shoplifting—2:26 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—An individual reported the theft of less than $950 worth of property from the location.



Wednesday, February 21



Grand Theft, Bicycles—5:09 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police took a report of a theft of an unspecified number of bicycles from the location. The incident was described in the log as grand theft, which is the theft of property worth more than $950.



Arrest—No time provided—Pacific Coast Highway—Eric Michael Lance, 34, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft of an unspecified number of bicycles.



Arrest—No time provided—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested William Peter Merrill, 34, on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.



Arrest—No time provied—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested David Martin Chacon, 46, on suspicion of providing false identification to specific peace officers, a misdemeanor.



Thursday, February 22



Arrest—No time provided—Westminster Avenue—Police arrested Javier Edeguardo-diestra (sic), on suspicion of forgery: false checks/records/certificates/etc.



Friday, February 23



Graffiti—2:28 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police took a report of the defacing of property at the location.



Forgery—9:38 a.m.—Westminster Avenue—Police took a report of forgery of checks, records, certificates, etc.



Saturday, February 24



Arrest—No time provided—Provincetown Street—Police arrested Luke Gideon Barrow, 25, on suspicion of battery on a spouse/ex-spouse/date, etc. No further details were provided.



Sunday, February 25



Disorderly Conduct—2:20 a.m.—Main Street—Police took a report of disorderly conduct involving alcohol at a location on Main Street that occurred between 2:20 and 2:23 a.m. No further details were provided.



Grand Theft—1:15 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police took a report of grand theft. No further details were provided.



Arrest—No time provided—Main Street—Police arrested John Patrick Mckibben, 31, on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving alcohol.



Monday, February 26



Arrest—No time provided—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Cody Quinn Baird, 32, on suspicion of felony vandalism. On that same date, Baird was also arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.



Arrest—No time provided—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Erin Leigh Bull, 30, on suspcion of shoplifting less than $950 worth of property.



IN LOSâ€ˆALAMITOS



Tuesday, February 6



Suspicious Person—4:23 p.m.—Katella Avenue—The caller reported a suspicious-looking man who was walking down the alley, looking into vehicles and trash cans. The caller said the individual appeared to be under the influence and “very high.” Patrol contacted the man, who was a local resident. The man said someone had gone through the trashcans and made a mess. The man was following the trail of trash to see where it led.



Wednesday, February 7



Fraud—9:28 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller was a bank manager who reported a man trying to cash a fraudulent check. The check was for $7,000. The man was looking outside, but it was unknown to the caller if anyone was with him, or how he arrived.



The man left when told there was a delay to verify the check. The man was then seen running towards Westminster Boulevard. Patrol was able to make contact with the man and placed him in custody.



Extra Patrol Check—10 p.m.—Reagan Street—The caller requested extra patrol checks of the location during the night. The caller reported that several times a week, unknown individuals were partying at the location and leaving trash and alcohol bottles on his property.



Thursday, February 8



Municipal Code Complaint—11:27a.m.—Midway Drive—The caller reported a woman going through the trash cans. The caller said there was an on-going issue with the same woman. Patrol was unable to locate the woman at the location, but found her walking along Katella Avenue. Patrol advised the woman of the Municipal Code against removing items from trash and recycle receptacles. The woman said she was willing to comply.



Petty Theft—11:37 a.m.—Cerritos Avenue—The caller was requesting assistance in locating a stolen bike that had been taken on Jan. 3. The caller received video from Los Alamitos High School that showed the unknown person, possibly male, walking up to the bike rack and riding off with the bike, which was unlocked. The suspect had short dark hair and was wearing a dark long-sleeve sweatshirt and jeans and carrying a dark bag. The bike was a maroon Trek bike with a black milk crate, valued at approximately $500.

