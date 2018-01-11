IN SEALÃ¢â‚¬Ë†BEACH
Sunday, December 17
Disorderly Conduct—1:32 a.m.—Main Street—Police arrested Sean Tonnesen on suspicion of drunken disorderly conduct. The log provided no further details.
Arrest—1:32 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrest Janielle Erving on suspicion of driving recklessly after running a routine check. According to the report, Erving was driving with a suspended license.
Wednesday, December 20
Arrest—No time reported—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police stopped a motorist and performed a field sobriety test. Police arrested Susan Katz on suspicion of drunken driving.
Arrest—5:02 p.m.—First Street— Police stopped a motorist and performed a field sobriety test. Police arrested Briana Job on suspicion of drunken driving.
Thursday, December 22
Arrest—1:44 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Keith Morrow on suspicion of burglary of a commercial building with no forced entry.
Arrest—1:44 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Dawaka Daniel on suspicion of petty theft.
Sunday, December 24
Arrest—1:35 a.m.—Main Street—Police arrested Alexandra Tudoron suspicion of drunken disorderly conduct.
Arrest—11:46 a.m.—Westminster Avenue—After a routine stop and running a field sobriety, police arrested Michael Carr on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Monday, December 25
Arrest—12:37 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police were called to the scene and arrested Christopher Smith on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm and causing injury to a female spouse/cohabitant.
Saturday, December 30
Arrest—2:53 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—Police arrested Timothy Austfjord on suspicion of taking the owner’s vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Sunday, December 31
Arrest—12:32 a.m.—Main Street—Police arrested Steven Dangelo on suspicion of drunken disorderly conduct.
