IN SEALÃ¢â‚¬Ë†BEACH



Sunday, December 17



Disorderly Conduct—1:32 a.m.—Main Street—Police arrested Sean Tonnesen on suspicion of drunken disorderly conduct. The log provided no further details.



Arrest—1:32 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrest Janielle Erving on suspicion of driving recklessly after running a routine check. According to the report, Erving was driving with a suspended license.



Wednesday, December 20



Arrest—No time reported—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police stopped a motorist and performed a field sobriety test. Police arrested Susan Katz on suspicion of drunken driving.



Arrest—5:02 p.m.—First Street— Police stopped a motorist and performed a field sobriety test. Police arrested Briana Job on suspicion of drunken driving.



Thursday, December 22



Arrest—1:44 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Keith Morrow on suspicion of burglary of a commercial building with no forced entry.



Arrest—1:44 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Dawaka Daniel on suspicion of petty theft.



Sunday, December 24



Arrest—1:35 a.m.—Main Street—Police arrested Alexandra Tudoron suspicion of drunken disorderly conduct.



Arrest—11:46 a.m.—Westminster Avenue—After a routine stop and running a field sobriety, police arrested Michael Carr on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.



Monday, December 25



Arrest—12:37 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police were called to the scene and arrested Christopher Smith on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm and causing injury to a female spouse/cohabitant.





Saturday, December 30



Arrest—2:53 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—Police arrested Timothy Austfjord on suspicion of taking the owner’s vehicle without the owner’s consent.





Sunday, December 31



Arrest—12:32 a.m.—Main Street—Police arrested Steven Dangelo on suspicion of drunken disorderly conduct.