IN SEALÃ¢â‚¬Ë†BEACH



Monday, December 11



Arrest—7:45 p.m.—College Park Drive—After a routine search, police arrested Kevin Lusk on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.



Arrest—10:18 p.m. Pacific Coast Highway—Police Roderick Conley on suspicion of shoplifting $950 worth of merchandise.





Tuesday, December 12



Outstanding Warrant—3:40 p.m.— Seal Beach Boulevard-Based on a warrant, police arrested Jason Glass on suspicion of an unspecified misdemeanor charge.



Outstanding Warrant—4:36 p.m. Wells Fargo on Seal Beach Boulevard—Based on a warrant, police arrested Samantha White, on suspicion of an unspecified misdemeanor charge.



Thursday, December 14



Arrest—7:51 p.m.—12th Street—After stopping a motorist and performing a field sobriety test, police arrested Veronica Ward on suspicion of drunken driving.





Friday, December 15



Arrest—2:45 p.m.—Wells Fargo Seal Beach Boulevard—After she underwent a routine search, police arrested Lizbeth Sanchez on suspcion of possession of /or receiving $950 in stolen property. Police determined she was also wanted on a warrant for an unspecified felony charge.



Disorderly Conduct—No time posted—Main Street—Police arrested David Reinhart on suspicion of drunken disorderly conduct.



Arrest—No time reported—Seal Beach Bulevard—Police arrested Tina Azadpour on suspicion of shoplifting $950 worth of merchandise.

IN LEISURE WORLD

Thursday, December 14

Arrest--4:35 pm.--Leisure World--After a routine search, police arrested Jose Chia on suspicion of carrying a concealed dagger or dirk, which is a misdemeanor.