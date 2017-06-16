IN SEAL BEACH



Wednesday, June 7



Traffic Collision with Injuries—6:36 a.m.—Westminster Avenue—The caller reported that two cars collided. Some details were blacked out in the log. Based on warrants, police arrested Tiffany Aguilar on suspicion of drunken driving, misdemeanor hit and run, throwing upon any road a cigarette, cigar, match, or any flaming or glowing substance; police also arrested Aguilar on suspicion of a controlled substance.



Suspicious Occupied Car—12:31 p.m.—Fifth Street—The caller said a car occupied by two men had been present for three hours. They were talking loudly on a cell phone. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 107 determined that they were talking about WiFi. No further law enforcement services were required.



Possible Petty Theft—1:28 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Someone stole a roll of receipt paper from the business and the caller’s boss wanted a police report. A few details were blacked out in the log.



Report taken.



Disturbance—4:20 p.m.—Main Street—The caller said a man and a woman, who brought all their belongings with them into the store, were inside the business harassing employees and customers. The caller had not asked them to leave and was afraid for her safety.



A few details were blacked out in the log. Police advised them to leave and they said they would comply. As of 4:35 p.m., they were leaving.



Arrest—4:56 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller spoke with a man 30 minutes earlier and the man slurred his words at the time. A few details were blacked out in the log. The caller saw him stumbling before getting into his car. The man then moved his car to the other side of the street.



The car was now in the red zone. As of 4:57 p.m., the caller said the engine of the parked car was running. At 4:59 p.m., the caller saw that the man in the car had passed out. Police arrested Donald Rehak on suspicion of public intoxication.



Car Burglary—7:17 p.m.—Stanford Lane—Someone burglarized the caller’s car between 6 and 7:30 p.m., that day. Point of entry: unknown. Loss: an iPad, sunglasses, a car seat and miscellaneous items. No suspect information.



Thursday, June 8



Disturbance, Juveniles—1:29 a.m.—Aster Street—The caller said two juveniles, one of them a girl in a bathing suit, were setting off fireworks and being loud. Police unit 206 contacted the juveniles and advised them against setting off fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in Seal Beach.



Disturbance—5:33 a.m.—First Street—The caller said the neighbors had been slamming doors and playing loud music since 3:30 a.m. Some details were blacked out in the logs. Police unit 207 contacted an individual and advised that person to stop making noise. The log described the individual as cooperative and they apparently agreed to stop causing a disturbance.



Trash Digger—11:50 a.m.—17th Street and Electric Avenue—The caller said a man was digging through the trash in the alley. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police were unable to locate the man.



Disturbance—2:38 p.m.—College Park Drive—The caller said a transient man at a picnic table in the park was verbally abusive toward the caller and her companion. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 106 contacted the man. By 3:01 p.m., he had left the area. No further law enforcement services were necessary.



Suspicious Occupied Car—5:35 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man in a van in the parking lot tried to sell paint supplies to the caller. Police were unable to locate the man in the van.



Possible Drugs—7:12 p.m.—College Park Drive—The caller said two women, 25 to 30 years old, were smoking drugs in a parked car. Many details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 206 interviewed them in the field.



Possible Vandalism—8:39 p.m.—Pelorus Avenue—The caller reported that a resident ran over the caller’s bike ramp on Wednesday, June 7. The caller said it was in the middle of the street or on the east side of the street. Police contacted the driver, who said she ran over the ramp by accident because the ramp was in the westbound lane of traffic.



Disturbance, Noise—11:02 p.m.—First Street—Three different callers reported an individual on a motorized scooter or a motorcycle making noise on the bike path. The individual was gone when police arrived.



Welfare Check—11:46 p.m.—Old Ranch Parkway—The caller said a drunk woman passenger in a car had passed out and was not responsive. She was breathing, but not conscious. Some details were blacked out in the log. Orange County Fire Authority paramedics checked her out and would be en route to her home. Assisted.



Transients—11:59 p.m.—Westminster Avenue—The caller said two transients were inside the location, sleeping on the floor. The caller said they were a man and a woman. Police unit 206 contacted two women. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police interviewed them in the field and determined no further law enforcement services were required.



Friday, June 9



Hazard—5:21 a.m.—Old Ranch Parkway and Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller’s car ran out of gas and was blacking the lane. The caller was advised to call for a tow truck. Assisted.



Disturbance, Family—8:44 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man and a woman had been fighting since the previous night. Some details were blacked out in the log. The woman came to the desk Thursday night, June 8, to ask for a different room because the man reportedly hit her. Other guests had been complaining about the noise from the fighting. Police unit 106 spoke to the woman in the lobby. As of 9:16 a.m., the man had left the location. Police determined that the fight had been verbal. Report taken.



Suspicious Occupied Car—8:47 a.m.—Marina Drive—The caller said a man in a car had been following her as she walked her dog. The caller last saw the car in front of the location. As the caller waited for the police, the caller saw the man’s car drive by going westbound on Marina Drive. Police were unable to locate the car.



Grand Theft—9:16 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—Sometime during the night, someone took the tailgate off the caller’s pickup truck. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Disturbance—5:25 p.m.—Main Street—An uncooperative caller reported possibly being battered by a woman. Then the caller said there was no physical contact. Many details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 107 contacted two individuals in front of the location. Police arrested Elissa Hanshew on suspicion of battery and disturbing the peace.



Saturday, June 10



Disturbance—8:53 a.m.—First Street and Ocean Avenue—The caller said a man was yelling and screaming anti-government statements. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police were unable to locate him.



Disturbance—9:06 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller said a man in a wheelchair was fighting verbally with customers on the Main Street side of the location. He refused to leave. Police unit 107 contacted the man, whose name was apparently blacked out in the log. He was counseled against causing a disturbance.



Defraud Innkeeper—9:36 a.m.—Main Street—The caller said a man in a wheelchair refused to pay for the product or service that the business provided. However, the caller did not want to prosecute the man.



Sunday, June 11



Car Check—7:29 a.m.—First Street and Welcome Lane—Police unit S21 detained two individuals in a car. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police attempted to locate the registered owner for the car, which had been reported stolen. Police arrested Heather Snyder on suspicion of receiving stolen property. Police also arrested Ronald Harris on suspicion of receiving stolen property.



Welfare Check—11:34 a.m.—Westminster Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a woman on the south side of the street was pushing a cart and fell. A few details were blacked out in the log, but the caller thought the woman might need medical attention. However, police unit 141 determined she did not need assistance. No further law enforcement services were required.



Welfare Check—6:35 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller, relaying second-hand information, reported a possibly drunk man on a bench. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Raymond Barbacano on suspicion of public intoxication.



Monday, June 12



Traffic Stop—7:55 a.m.—Marvista and Pacific Coast Highway—A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit M7 stopped a car and based on a warrant arrested Manuel Sandoval on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license.



Bee Hive—12:01 p.m.—Schooner Way—The caller reported a bee hive in a tree in the park, on public property but in front of his house.



Tuesday, June 13



Dead Animal—5:20 a.m.—First Street—The caller reported finding a dead cat on the sidewalk. Referred to Long Beach Animal Care Services.



Municipal Code Complaint—7:23 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said there were two motorhomes in front of the location, one was leveled and the caller speculated that someone might be sleeping inside it. A few details were blacked out in the log.



Police unit 106 advised the person or persons in one of the motorhomes that overnight camping is not allowed in Seal Beach. No one was inside the other motorhome.



Citizen Assist—12:03 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported that a baby was accidentally locked inside a car. The baby was not in distress. A few details were blacked out in the log. By 12:14 p.m., police unit 106 and Mr. C’s towing were both present. By 12:18 p.m., the baby was out of the car. Assisted.



Wednesday, June 14



Theft from Car—6:22 a.m.—Sunflower Street—The caller said someone had rummaged through a neighbor’s car and left property behind. The log did not specify what property, if any, had been taken. Report taken.



Car Burglary—8:04 a.m.—Ironwood Avenue—According to the caller, sometime between 6 and 7:30 p.m., someone stole the center console cup holder from one car and ransacked another. Report taken.



Theft from a Car—12:21 p.m.—Dogwood Avenue—According to the caller, at approximately 4:30 a.m., someone stole property from the caller’s unlocked car. Loss: credit cards, a California driver’s license, gift cards and cash. Report taken.



Thursday, June 15



Disturbance, Juveniles—4:16 p.m.—Bolsa Avenue—The caller said a car parked near the pool was occupied by several juveniles. The caller believed they were going to start skateboarding at the school. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 107 did not find any juveniles in the parking lot at the location. No further law enforcement services were required.



Car Burglary—5:27 p.m.—Ironwood Avenue—Sometime during the previous two days, someone took a checkbook from the caller’s car. A few details were blacked out in the log. Point of entry: unknown. There were no signs of force.



Friday, June 16



Petty Theft—1:48 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a juvenile came in and tried to steal liquor from the business. However, all the juvenile got was an unspecified amount of soda. The juvenile left in a car with a driver described as “female,” age unspecified. The driver almost ran over a customer while backing out. Report taken.