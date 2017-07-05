IN LEISURE WORLD



Monday, June 26



Grand Theft—1:15 p.m.—Fairfield Lane, Mutual Unknown—The caller said guns were taken from the caller’s home sometime during the previous week. The caller provided police with suspect information. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Counseling—2:39 p.m.—Danbury Lane, Mutual 6—The caller was upset because he was having difficulties gaining access to a deceased family member’s residence. He said Leisure World personnel were being uncooperative. A few details were blacked out in the log. The caller was counseled regarding the civil issue. Assisted.



Wednesday, June 28



Petty Theft Report—2:03 p.m.—Monetery Road, Mutual 2—Sometime between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m., someone took the cord to the caller’s electric scooter while it was charging. The caller did not need a report, just documentation. She said she would call back if she wanted a full report made. Log entry.



Petty Theft Report—3:25 p.m.—Medinac Lane, Mutual 5—Sometime between 11 a.m. and the time of the call to police, someone took the caller’s Schwinn bicycle from her carport. They cut the lock. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.

IN SEAL BEACH



Friday, June 23



Reckless Driver—12:25 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported that they were following a sports car that tried twice to run the caller off the road. The caller attributed the other driver’s behavior to road rage. However, by 12:28 p.m., both cars were outside of the Seal Beach Police Department’s jurisdiction. Message delivered to Long Beach Police Department.



Lobby Contact—1:12 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Adolfo Lopez Drive—An individual who had just been released from the city jail came to the front desk of the Police Department to ask for information about resources for the homeless. Assisted.



Drunk—4:23 p.m.—Bolsa Avenue and Taper Drive —The caller said a drunk woman was bothering the caller’s children while they were working their lemonade stand. She was last seen walking southbound on Balboa from Bolsa. Police unit 107 contacted a woman who apparently matched the suspect’s description and determined no further law enforcement services were required.



Baby Locked in Car—4:32 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported locking her 1-year-old in a car. The engine was running with the air conditioner on. The car was parked in front of a store. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police called AAA, which put the call on high priority. By 4:51 p.m., the police log reported the disposition of the call as “assisted.” The log provided no further details.



Municipal Code Complaint—10:26 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported someone might be living inside an RV on Seal Beach Boulevard. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 241 contacted a woman inside the RV. It turned out she was having mechanical issues. She was counseled against living inside an RV and parked her RV near police headquarters for the night.



Transient—10:36 p.m.—Balboa Drive—The caller reported a woman being loud who yelled at the caller and then left. The caller said she was carrying a bunch of items through the neighborhood, ranting and causing a disturbance. She reportedly told the caller that if he shined his light on her again she’d shoot him—but then she said she did not have a gun. Police unit 241 contacted a woman in front of Gum Grove who apparently matched the description of the woman in question. However, police unit 241 found no evidence of a crime and determined no further law enforcement services were required.



Failure to Yield—11:49 p.m.—405 Freeway and Westminster Avenue—Police unit 241 tried to stop a car that was going 100 mph in the no. 1 lane. By 11:50 p.m., the car was passing Golden West, then the car slowed to 60 m.p.h. At 11:51 p.m., the car stopped. A few details were blacked out in the log.



According to the log, the driver was cooperative so far. By midnight, police had checked and cleared the car. Police arrested Tommy Nguyen on suspicion of fleeing or otherwise attempting to elude a police car.



Saturday, June 24



Disturbance, Family—12:08 a.m.—First Street—The caller said a man smacked her in the face. A few details were blacked out in the log. The caller said there were no weapons present and that both she and the man had been drinking. However, at 12:11 a.m., the caller advised that the man had not been drinking—just her. Police arrested Carolina Fernandes on suspicion of domestic violence.



Disturbance, Noise—7:33 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller said 20 to 30 individuals on the beach had been playing volleyball in front of the location since 6:30 a.m. The caller said they had been yelling and screaming. The caller was willing to sign a noise complaint if necessary.



Police unit 107 contacted a Marine staff sergeant who said he would advise his men to keep it down.



Forgery Report—9:02 a.m.—Candleberry Avenue—The caller put a check in a public mailbox on Lampson on the previous Sunday and since then someone washed the check and rewrote it for an amount that was blacked out in the log.



The altered check was passed at a bank in Garden Grove. Report taken.



Peddler—10:43 a.m.—Coastline Drive—The caller said a man was going door-to-door, asking for money for college. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police unit S24 advised him against illegal peddling/soliciting and he apparently agreed to comply.



Welfare Check on an Animal—11:58 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller asked the police to check on the well being of a gray pit bull in a car. The caller said it was warm out. The caller said the car windows were cracked open. There was no water inside the car. The dog was not barking, he was panting. A few details were blacked out in the log. By 12:11 p.m., the owner had returned to the car and police unit 106 determined that the dog was OK. Matter solved.



Petty Theft Report—12:04 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man in his 30s, who had a 12-year-old boy with him, had stolen vodka 10 minutes earlier and was back in the store. He and the boy walked out of the store at 12:05 p.m. He got into a sedan. Some details were blacked out in the log. At 12:07 p.m., police found the car. According to the log, police unit 107 reported that the man admitted to the theft.



Police arrested Luis Moya on suspicion of shoplifting and based on a Huntington Park warrant also arrested him on suspicion of petty theft.



Found Property—3:41 p.m.—Candleberry Avenue—The caller reported that a child’s bike had been left on the caller’s front lawn for the past week. Report taken.



Keep the Peace—5:58 p.m.—First Street—The caller was standing by what the caller described as an 18 wheeler truck parked in front of the complex. Some details were blacked out in the log. The caller said the movers were holding his property hostage and threatening to leave if he didn’t pay them. The caller said he had paid the company. Police unit 207 advised the parties involved that this was a civil issue, not a police matter. The moving company in question was not identified in the log.



Found Property—7:05 p.m.—Electric Avenue and Main—Police unit 940 found keys. The officer advised dispatch he would have the keys with him if the owner called the police.



Sunday, June 25



Traffic Information—8:24 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller said there was a large amount of broken glass in the beach lot to the right in the second row after entering the lot. Referred to the beach crew.



Grand Theft Report—10:33 a.m.—12th Street—The caller said someone stole a laptop an hour ago. The caller provided police with suspect information, but did not know where the suspect lived. Some details were blacked out in the log. The caller said he believed an individual was playing a joke on him and would return the laptop later that day. The caller said he would call back if it turned out otherwise. No report desired.



Disturbance, Juveniles—6:29 p.m.—Avalon Drive—The caller said four boys, 12 to 14 years old, entered Gum Grove Park with what appeared to be pellet guns. By 7:01 p.m., their parents had been notified and everyone had been counseled.



Counseling—6:51 p.m.—Seventh Street and Marina Drive—The caller said someone else’s car was parked extremely close to her car. She did not know if her car had been damaged. She wanted the information documented in case she had to contact her insurance company. Police unit 241 found that the front bumper of the other car was touching the rear bumper of the caller’s car. A black mark from the other car’s license frame was visible on the caller’s rear bumper. It was not known if there was permanent damage. By 7:03 p.m., police unit 241 assisted with a driver’s license exchange between the two drivers.



Fireworks—9:28 p.m.—Marina Drive—Multiple callers reported fireworks going off. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 241 found the individuals setting off fireworks in the alley and advised them to cease. They apparently said they would comply. Fireworks are illegal in Seal Beach.



Possible Drunk—10:20 p.m.—Main Street—Police unit S23 contacted a possibly drunk woman who had crashed her bicycle. Friends were with her who agreed to take her home. No further law enforcement services were required.



Possible DUI—10:25 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue—The caller reported a car swerving as it traveled northbound toward the freeway. As the car approached Golden Rain and Seal Beach Boulevard, the car drove slowly under the speed limit—the caller estimated it was going 30 m.p.h. The car swerved through the car lanes and into the bike lanes. By 10:27 p.m., the car was traveling northbound on the freeway. The information was given to the California Highway Patrol. The Seal Beach Police call was canceled before a unit was dispatched.



Monday, June 26



Burglary Report—2:21 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man grabbed a sledge hammer and smashed a window. He then jumped the fence when the caller tried to reach him. He may have run toward the liquor store. A few details were blacked out in the log.



Police arrested Zachary McCoy on suspicion of attempted burglary.



Shots Heard—1:03 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—A kayaker in the river called police to report that he heard shots. He was present with some other people who he thought were shooting at him. At 1:06 p.m., the caller asked police to cancel the call—the “shots” turned out to have been fireworks. The call was canceled before a police unit arrived.



Disturbance—3:22 p.m.—Electric Avenue—The caller said a



man in the lobby of the location was yelling. A second caller said he was yelling out loud and yelling at the first caller. No weapons were seen. The man was yelling what one of the callers described as political rants. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit S21 contacted the man. He was advised against yelling and said he would comply. The conversation was taken outside.



Petty Theft Report—6:03 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported that a man had been seen putting clothing items in his pants. The caller believed he was alone. He appeared to be wearing a name tag on a lanyard around his neck. Some details were blacked out in the log. He went into the parking lot. By 6:13 p.m., the caller had lost sight of him. He was last seen in front of another business. Police unit S23 contacted an individual who apparently matched the suspect’s description around 6:15 p.m. Police arrested Thomas Allan on suspicion of shoplifting. Report taken.



Tuesday, June 27



Traffic Stop—1:04 a.m.—Ocean Avenue and Second Street—Police unit 241 stopped a car. Many details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Ariel Santos Agustin on suspicion of drunken driving.



Transient—10:20 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man who the caller described as a transient was inside the location. He was not creating a disturbance, but he was talking to himself and the caller wanted him to leave. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit S21 advised him to leave and he said he would comply.



Wednesday, June 28



Counterfeit Money—9:50 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said that the previous night a suspect used two fake bills to buy merchandise. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Traffic Stop—12:36 p.m.—Bradbury and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police unit M7 stopped a car. A few details were blacked out in the log. Based on a Long Beach warrant, police arrested Andrew Odorico on suspicion of drunken driving.



Thursday, June 29



Suspicious Person—7:33 a.m.—Ocean Avenue and Fifth Street—The caller said a man was loading lumber on to a truck. A few details were blacked out in the log. The caller suspected the lumber was stolen. However, the car was gone when police arrived and it was unknown if a crime had occurred.



Petty Theft Report—2:07 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man was taking champagne bottles. Some details were blacked out in the log. By 2:08 p.m., the line was open. Dispatch tried to call back. By 2:10 p.m., the suspect was in the store’s custody. Police arrested Loryn Cole on suspicion of shoplifting.



Suspicious Occupied Car—4:11 p.m.—Fir and Heather—The caller said three men in a car looked like they might be affiliated with a gang. The caller speculated that they might be casing the neighborhood. Many details were blacked out in the log. However, police determined that the occupants of the car had been passing out business materials in the area. No further law enforcement services were required.



Friday, June 30



Petty Theft Report—11:18 a.m.—Fifth Street—On the previous Sunday, an unknown juvenile of unspecified age riding on a skate board took a decorative item from the caller’s yard. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Transients—3:59 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said two transients were sleeping on the caller’s property. The caller said one was packing up, but the other was still passed out by the store. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 106 interviewed the two transient individuals in the field.



Saturday, July 1



Disturbance, Juveniles—8 p.m.—Bolsa Avenue—The caller said boys and girls of unspecified age were taking letters off the message board and were loitering near the office.



The caller didn’t know how many kids were in the group. Police unit 207 secured the message board. The kids were advised against their behavior and they apparently promised to comply.



Fireworks—8:45 p.m.—Jade Cove Way—The caller reported seeing fireworks. Police unit 207 also saw the fireworks. The caller said she was scared and believed the fireworks were coming from Jade Cove. Some details were blacked out in the log. A second caller at Laguna and Marlin reported seeing aerial fireworks. The first caller called police every time a firework went off. Police detained one individual at Opal and Mar Vista. That person was interviewed in the field.



Disturbance, Noise—8:45 p.m.—13th Street—The caller said there was a constant problem with neighbors and children hanging out in the alley and being loud. The caller said tonight someone had a remote control car that was very loud.



The caller said the sound echoes in the alley and the caller wanted the individuals with the RC car to be made aware of that fact. A few details were blacked out in the log. The RC car and its operators were gone when police arrived.



Sunday, July 2



Suspicious Occupied Car—9:35 a.m.—First Street—The caller said a man and a woman in a truck appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They had three dogs with them. One of their dogs, described as a pit bull, attacked the caller’s dog and the caller fell during the event. The caller said she was going to have her shoulder checked and asked police to perform a patrol check for the truck. Police were unable to locate the truck.



Monday, July 3



Suspicious Person—5:55 p.m.—Marina Drive and First Street—The caller said a man was on a rooftop at Marina and First, holding bottles of different colored liquids. Whatever he was holding struck the caller as suspicious. At 5:57 p.m., the man was no longer on the roof, but left the bottles on the ledge. At 5:59 p.m., the man was back on the roof with binoculars. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 206 contacted someone and related to the property and determined they were cleaning the rooftop to get ready for the Fourth of July. Log entry.



Tuesday, July 4



Fireworks—7:45 p.m.—Elder Avenue—The caller, who had apparently made a similar complaint earlier, said an unspecified number of juveniles came back out and were doing fireworks again. They were previously advised. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 206 determined that the juveniles did not have fireworks, they had poppers. Log entry.



Wednesday, July 5



Ducklings—5:51 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said six baby ducklings fell down the grate in the lot. Momma duck was standing by. A few details were blacked out in the log. However, Long Beach Animal Care Services apparently had the call already and ACS personnel were checking on an estimated time of arrival.



Suspicious Person—6:13 p.m.—10th Street and Central Avenue—The caller said a neighbor was taking photos of the caller and his children. The caller tried to get her address for dispatch. The caller and his kids were in the alley. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 207 contacted an elderly woman who took photographs of children playing in the alley. She claimed they were up to no good and she wanted it documented. The police determined that the kids were OK and just playing. Police counseled the woman about taking photographs of children.

IN LOS ALAMITOS



Friday, June 23



Burglary—1:10 p.m.—Green Avenue—The caller reported seeing a person try to burglarize cars. The caller said they had the person on video checking car door handles and looking inside cars. The caller said they would provide police with a still shot.



Road Rage—4:41 p.m.—Bloomfield and Cerritos—The caller said a man rolled down his car window and threatened to shoot the caller with a gun. According to the caller, the man said he would pull out his shotgun if he didn’t have his kids in the car. The man eventually drove out of Los Al’s jurisdiction. No further details given.



Stray Animal—8:02 p.m.—Farquhar Avenue—The caller reported a loose peacock in the area. Animal control was contacted. No further details given.







Saturday, June 24



Counterfeit Bill—4:52 p.m.—Los Alamitos Boulevard—The caller said a person in the drive-thru attempted to pass fake $100 bill. The person claimed they got the bill from the bank. When the manager asked the person to come inside the business and speak, the person decided to drive away. The caller did not desire a report but wanted police to be aware of the situation. No further details given.



Counseling – 8:51 p.m. – Fenley Drive – The caller reported that her daughter got a job offer as a nanny. The caller said the person sent them a check and requested the daughter cash it and give them the money. The caller felt that was suspicious, which is why she called the police. Police counseled the caller, who said they would discard the check and decline the job. No further details given.



Jesus Ruiz of the News-Enterprise contributed to this article.