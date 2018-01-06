IN SEALÃ¢â‚¬Ë†BEACH



Monday, January 1



Arrest—12:38 a.m.—Seal Way—After answering a call, police arrested Stephanie Wells on suspicion of inflicting injury on a coinhabitant or spouse.



Health and Safety Code—No time reported—Pacific Coast Highway—After a traffic stop, police arrested Michael Lopez on suspicion of possessing illegal drug paraphernalia.



Wednesday, January 3



Suspended License—9:39 a.m. Seal Beach Boulevard—After a routine traffic stop, police arrested Victoria Bermrudez on suspicion of driving on a suspended or revoked license.



Arrest—3:55 p.m.—Main Street—Police arrested Justin Workman on suspicion of assualt with a deadly weapon.



Thursday, January 4



Arrest—No time reported—Seventh Street—After a traffic stop and running a sobriety test, police arrested Garrett Higginbotham on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.



Friday, January 5



Assault—6:58 p.m. Cottonwood Lane—Police arrested Joseph Ptacnik (sic) on suspicion of assault. The log did not specify whether it was a misdemeanor or felony assault.



Saturday, January 6



Arrest—10:31 p.m.—Lampson Avenue—After a traffic stop and running a sobriety test, police arrested Cesar Candelario on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.



Sunday, January 7



Health and Safety Code—No time reported—12th Street—After a routine stop, the police arrested Michael Lopez on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.



Shoplifting—3:22 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Ashley Fernandez on suspcion of shoplifting $950 in merchandise from a store.



Police also reportedly found the suspect in possession of a controlled substance.



Monday, January 8



Health and Safety Code—12:58 a.m.—Westminster Avenue—After a routine stop, police arrested Noel Castaneda on suspicion of possessing illegal drug paraphernalia.



Health and Safety Code—No time reported—Westminster Avenue—After a routine stop, the police arrested Edward Arciga, on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia



Open Container—No time reported—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Kristina Kobenko on suspicion of possessing an open container of alcohol in public.



Open Container—No time reported—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Ian Townsend on suspicion of possessing an open container of alcohol in public.