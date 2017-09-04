IN LEISURE WORLD



Tuesday, August 15



Medical Aid—4:45 p.m.—Northwood Road, Mutual Unknown—Roofers were doing work when a skylight fell inside the residence. The falling skylight struck an 89-year-old man. The Orange County Fire Authority was en route. The man was conscious and breathing. Police assisted.



Vandalism—5:51 p.m.—Del Monte Drive, Mutual Unknown—The caller said someone shot a BB gun at the caller’s door. The caller believed the incident happened 15 minutes before the call to police. Report taken.



IN SEALâ€ˆBEACH



Friday, August 11



Arrest—9:04 a.m.—Heron Pointe and Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a woman came into the lobby. She was walking northbound, dressed in camouflage and appeared to be carrying a bow. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 107 contacted the woman and determined she was in training for hunting season. She was interviewed in the field.



Disturbance—9:36 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man was asked to leave and he pushed the caller. The caller only asked that the police warn the man against trespassing. A few details were blacked out in the log. He left the location. Police unit 107 contacted him near Pacific Coast Highway and Eighth Street. Police arrested Gordon Weider on suspicion of having an open container of alcohol and public intoxication.



Traffic Collision—4:18 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and 10th Street—The caller reported a collision between a car and a bicyclist. According to the caller, the car hit the bike rider while the car was turning on 10th Street. A few details were blacked out in the lot. Police unit 141 told dispatch that the bicyclist was in the number 2 eastbound lane of the intersection. The bicyclist was conscious and breathing. By 4:44 p.m., the bicyclist had declined medical attention. The roadway was open. Police unit 107 transported the bicyclist to another location. Report taken.



Arrest—4:20 p.m.—10th Street—The caller said a car occupied by two individuals, one male and the other female, had been in front of the location for about two hours. The caller told police that they had been playing loud music, drinking alcohol, and smoking marijuana. The caller said when he asked them to leave, they laughed at him and turned up the music. Some details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 141 contacted the occupants of the car and searched the car. Police arrested David Barrios-Diaz on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.



Suspicious Occupied Car—5:34 a.m.—13th Street and Seal—The caller said six individuals of unspecified gender were in a car parked in the red zone. There was trash all over and the caller thought the six individuals might have been drinking. They were gone when police arrived.



Saturday, August 12



Suspicious Person or Circumstances—12:17 a.m.—First Street—The caller said he was being followed, but not at that moment. He was trying to leave the area, but did not have the means to leave. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 207 took the man to his home in Long Beach. No further law enforcement services were required.



Petty Theft Report—6:01 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said that at about 4:23 a.m., while an employee was using the restroom, a man stole a display that held multiple cans of motor oil. A few details were blacked out in the log. Report taken.



Suspicious Circumstances—3:30 p.m.—11th Street and Ocean Avenue—The caller approached a man who was slumped over the wheel of a car. When the caller knocked on the window, the man woke up. The caller said the car was last seen going westbound on Ocean Avenue from 11th Street. Police were unable to locate the driver.



Traffic Stop—4:49 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—Police unit 107 stopped a car. Some details were blacked out in the log. Based on warrants, police arrested Shelley Jahanna Jones on suspicion of receiving stolen property and arrested Matthew Aaron Roseberry on suspicion of battery on a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, and driving without a valid license.



Pedestrian Check—6:30 p.m.—Bolsa Chica and Westminster—Police unit 206 stopped a pedestrian. A few details were blacked out in the log. Based on a warrant, police arrested Andrew Goad on suspicion of battery.



Disturbance, Party—11:12 p.m.—13th Street—The caller said there was possibly a loud party in the area. According to the caller, this was a constant problem. Police unit 207 went to the door of the location, but no one answered. Police contacted the partiers in the yard. They said they would turn down the music.



Municipal Code Complaint—11:12 p.m.—Main Street—The caller complained about loud noise, possibly from sawing. Police unit 207 determined maintenance work was being done. Police advised the person responsible for the work about the noise complaint.



Sunday, August 13



Car Burglary—7:56 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller reported that between 8 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, and the time of the call to the police, someone smashed the window of the caller’s car. Loss: unknown. Report taken.



Disturbance—8:21 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man at the location was trying to start a fight with a customer. The caller did not see any weapons. The caller thought the man might be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police unit 141 contacted the man. He was gathering his things. He was briefly detained before police sent him on his way.



Suspicious Person or Circumstances—10:56 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller said an unspecified number of individuals were throwing rocks at the caller’s window. The caller could not see them and was afraid to look outside. The caller only wanted police to check the area. The caller did not want contact at that time. Police were unable to locate anyone suspicious.



Monday, August 14



Disturbance—10:43 a.m.—Electric Avenue and 12th Street—The caller said two men were in the park, pushing each other and arguing. The caller did not see any weapons. A second caller provided police with a description of the two men. By 10:43 a.m., the men were seen shaking hands. They were gone when police arrived.



Disturbance—11:18 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man and a woman in a car were hitting each other. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police contacted the two individuals and determined they were not fighting. They were just friends playing around. Log entry.



Suspicious Person—11:23 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a man was looking through the doors and windows at the location and he was talking to a window. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police contacted a man and based on warrants, arrested Joseph Garcia on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.



Tuesday, August 15



Possible Car Burglary—1:16 p.m.—10th Street—According to the caller, between 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14, and the time of the call to police, someone broke a window of the caller’s car. Loss: unknown. However, police found a cracked window, no sign of entry and all of the car door’s locked. The reason for the cracked window was unknown. A few details were blacked out in the log. Log entry.



Wednesday, August 16



Petty Theft Report—12:15 p.m.—Ironwood Avenue—An individual reported the theft of a package from the individual’s front porch on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Loss: a shirt. Report taken.



Suspicious Person—9:26 p.m.—Third Street—The caller said a man who was pushing a car was looking into cars and garages. The caller also said he was going through trash cans. He was last seen going southbound in the alley between Second and Third streets. Police were unable to locate him.



Suspicious Occupied Car—11:15 p.m.—Montecito Road—The caller said a car occupied by a man and a woman parked in a parking space, put sun shades up to block the windows and stayed in the car. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police arrested Mohamad Ahmad Elloubani on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.



Thursday, August 17



Transient—8:30 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a transient man had been in the bathroom for 30 minutes, possibly engaged in drug activities. The caller said there was an ongoing problem with the man sleeping at the back of the store. A few details, including the man’s name, were blacked out in the log. Police unit 106 contacted the man and sent him on his way.



Suspicious Person—5:36 p.m.—Central Avenue and 10th Street—The caller said a man was checking the door handles of cars. The caller did not know if he entered any. Police contacted an individual who apparently met the suspect’s description on a bench at 10th Street and Central Avenue. A few details were blacked out in the log. Police interviewed him in the field.



Municipal Code Complaint—8:13 p.m.—College Park Drive—The caller said a man was going through a large trash bin in front of a home that was being remodeled. Police contacted the caller, who informed police that the man left five minutes before the police arrived.



IN LOSâ€ˆALAMITOS



THURSDAY, JULY 27



Disturbance—5:02 p.m.—Howard Avenue—The caller reported a cable wire hanging low over a street. According to the caller, the cable was being repeatedly hit by cars, which caused the cable to be pulled lower and lower. Eventually the owner of the cable was called. Further details were omitted from the log.



FRIDAY, JULY 28



Disturbance—1:18 p.m.—Katella Avenue—The caller said a man had locked himself in the bathroom. The caller said they have had problems with the man locking himself in the bathroom and throwing paper towels all over the floor in the past.



Police were unable to locate the man when they arrived. No further details given.



Theft—7:43 p.m.—Howard Avenue—The caller reported someone was using their electricity after discovering her bill went up $100.



As a result, the caller locked up the outlets outside.



However, the caller later discovered that the entire faceplate was removed so that the thief could access the outlets.



Since it’s an ongoing issue, the caller said they would be contacting the landlord. No report was desired and no further details were given.



SATURDAY, JULY 29



Vehicle Code Complaint—1:55 p.m.—Cerritos Avenue—The caller reported that about 30 people were getting ready to ride their dirt bikes down the flood control channel. Police went out to the location but were not able to locate 30 dirt bikes. The log states that they only contacted two people but checked out fine. No further details given.



Suspicious Person—6:26 p.m.—Apollo Circle—The caller reported that they saw a man jump a golf course fence. The ensuing details were omitted but the log shows that Kent Carvajal, 57, was arrested on four warrants he had out on him.



SUNDAY, JULY 30



Petty Theft—10:38 a.m.—Katella Avenue—A caller reported that they had their purse stolen the previous night inside a restaurant. The owner of the business told her that they had the suspect on video and that the owner recognized the suspect as a regular patron of the business. Further details were omitted from the log.