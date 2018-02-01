The Seal Beach Police are seeking assistance from the public in a robbery investigation. On Jan. 28, 2018, police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Sprint wireless store at 12800 Seal Beach Blvd.



At approximately 7 p.m., two men entered the store and ordered the employees to the back room at gun point.



The suspects robbed the employees as well as the store safe, which contained miscellaneous cell phones and electronics.



• Suspect #1: Male, Hispanic in appearance, mid-30s, approximately 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, wearing a black Nike beanie, black jacket and black pants



• Suspect #2: Male, Hispanic in appearance, mid-30s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pound, wearing all black.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Seal Beach Police Detective Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100 Ext. 1109.

IN SEALâ€ˆBEACH



Monday, January 8



Possess Illegal Drug Paraphernalia—12:58 a.m.—Westminster Avenue—After a routine stop, police arrested Noel Castaneda on suspicion of possessing illegal drug paraphernalia.



Open Container—no time provided—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Kristina Kobenko on suspicion of possessing an open container of alcohol in public.



Open Container—No time Provided—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Ian Townsend, on suspicion of possessing an open container of alcohol in public.



Thursday, January 11



Possession of a Controlled Substance—7:46 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—After a routine search, police arrested Kevin Walkeron suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.







Friday, January 12



Shoplifting—10 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arresting officer Bryan Syre on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting of $950 worth of merchandise from a business.



Saturday, January 13



Lost Property—7 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Kimberly Harrison on suspicion of possession of stolen bicycles.



Disorderly Conduct—2:50 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Scott Foresman on suspicion of public drunken disorderly conduct.



Battery—No time provided—Seal Way—police arrested June Donahue on suspicion of battery on a male.



The report provided no further information.



Domestic Violence—No time provided—Seal Way—Police arrested Shelly Handy on suspicion of inflicting injury on a spouse/ cohabitant/etc.



Friday, January 19



DUI—No time provided—Anchor Way—Police arrested Elizabeth Ancheta on suspicion of driving under the influence of alchol.



Saturday, January 20



Concealed Weapon—4:49 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Craig Adams on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.