On Thursday, Dec. 7, at approximately 8:38 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a traffic collision that occurred at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and First Street.



Upon arrival, officers discovered a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and was seriously injured.



The pedestrian was transported to the Long Beach Memorial Medical Center where, according to the police, she is currently in serious condition.



The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.



This investigation is currently ongoing.



Police are asking anyone with Iinformation related to the accident to contact Traffic Investigator Officer Erin Enos at 562-799-4100 ext. 1605.