Car crashes into Catalina Avenue house
Car crashes into Catalina Avenue house Staff Report | Fri, Apr 27 2018 09:15 AM

A car crashed into a house on Catalina Avenue, in Seal Beach, during the early morning hours of today, Friday, April 27. No one in the house was injured, according to Seal Beach Police Sgt. Michael Henderson. He said people in the car were taken to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unknown as of 8:41 a.m. today. Henderson said city inspectors are evaluating the house. He said the investigation is ongoing. He did say police suspect DUI was involved.

