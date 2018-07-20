Crime Log: published July 19, 2018

Crime Log Compiled by Charles M. Kelly

Editor’s note: Information in the Crime Log is based on information provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. Where available, neighborhoods will be provided along with street locations.

IN SEAL?BEACH

Sunday, July 1

Municipal Code—7:06 a.m.—First Street and Ocean Avenue—The caller reported two large dogs running on the beach. Police were unable to locate the dogs.

Welfare Check—8:06 a.m.—First Street and Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man was flagging down drivers and requesting a ride to Los Alamitos. He asked to use the caller’s phone and then asked the caller if he had Snapchat. Police were unable to locate the man.

Prostitution—9:38 a.m.—Main Street—The caller said the individual known as “Chocolate Pieces” was there and had exposed herself to the caller. The caller said she had a “punch card” that she hands out to men and that she was soliciting intimate acts. The caller reported seeing her off and on for six weeks. The caller said the woman in question had been loitering at the location for two hours that day and then moves along to other locations. Police were unable to locate the woman in question.

Arrest—11:42 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a woman, possibly under the influence, was in Pavilions wearing a jacket backwards, and a bra, and jeans that were falling off. At 11:43 a.m., the caller said she was in the Produce Department. Police unit 141, backed up by unit 106, arrested Karen Lynn Keseloff on suspicion of refusing to leave the property of another (trespassing).

Medical Aid—11:50 a.m.—Sunningdale Road—Police provided back up after police received a report that a woman fell in the parking lot.

Animal Noise—12:20 p.m.—Carnation Circle (College Park East)—The caller complained about a dog barking somewhere nearby.

Petty Theft Report—2:54 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller reported the theft of a bicycle between 10 and 11 a.m. The bike was described as a blue and white Centurion Sport DLX. The value of the stolen bicycle was blacked out in the log. Generally, petty theft is defined as the taking of cash or property worth less than $950. The caller was unable to provide police with information about a suspect. However, the caller did desire to prosecute.

Municipal Code—4:22 p.m.—Lampson Avenue (College Park East)—The caller said a man at the soccer field was flying a remote control airplane. He was gone when police arrived.

Vandalism—4:46 p.m.—First Street (Old Town)—The caller said the driver of a gray four-door sedan tagged the ground with black spray paint and then left the parking lot near the former River’s End Café building. The caller described the driver, a woman, as well as the passengers: a man and two “kids.” Police units 107 and 940 arrested Rafael Campos on suspicion of vandalism. Based on a bench warrant, he was also arrested on suspicion of exhibition of speed on a highway.

Keep the Peace—5:19 p.m.—Knollwood Road (Leisure World, Mutual 4)—The caller requested the presence of the police when she picked up her son from his grandparents’ home. She went to the father’s home and they weren’t there. She did not have her custody paperwork with her, just an email. Police apparently counseled her.

Hit and Run with Property Damage—5:50 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue—The caller said the other car was driving the wrong way and made the caller swerve prior to the traffic collision. The victim was at the gas station. The suspect’s car was still in a parking lot. The victim tried to follow the suspect, but returned. By 5:55 p.m., the victim was in the Post Office parking lot. Police contacted the occupant of the suspect car. Police unit 207 arrested Marissa Gomez on suspicion of driving under the influence of any drug.

Possible DUI—6:20 p.m.—Westminster Avenue and Bolsa Chica Road—The caller said a car almost side-swiped the caller’s car. The caller described the driver as a woman with dark hair and wearing sunglasses. Call was aired to units at 6:22 p.m. Police were unable to locate the suspicious car.

Keep the Peace—6:43 p.m.—Marina Drive (Old Town)—The caller reported her dog was bitten by another dog. The caller said the male owner of the other dog became hostile when she asked for his dog information. At 7:06 p.m., police requested Long Beach Animal Care Services respond. At 7:08 p.m., Long Beach Animal Care Services advised they would call back with an estimated time of arrival. At 7:15 p.m., police advised Animal Care Services that the caller was becoming difficult. Report taken.

Patrol Check—9:24 p.m.—Lampson Avenue and Basswood Street (College Park East)—The caller said she heard a gunshot coming from College Park East. When she was advised that the noise might have been caused by fireworks, she disagreed. Police were unable to locate the source of the noise.

Disturbance, Party—9:37 p.m.—12th Street (Old Town)—The caller (described in the log as anonymous) complained about a loud party on 12th Street between Central and Electric. The partiers were outside. The caller requested they move inside to keep the noise down. Police units 207 and 241 apparently located the partiers and advised them about the noise complaint.

Disturbance, Noise—9:52 p.m.—Crestview Avenue (The Hill)—The caller complained about an unspecified number of individuals being loud in the jacuzzi in a back yard. The caller could only provide a possible address. Police located the address and contacted the homeowner, who was advised about the noise complaint.

Suspicious Person—10:59 p.m.—Old Ranch Parkway—The caller said a possibly transient individual might be getting ready to set up a camp between the business complex and the entrance to the freeway. The individual was gone when police arrived.

Patrol Check—11:07 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller, concerned about recent petty thefts, reported three cars in front of the bank—two white cars, one dark. The caller said one of the occupants of those cars, a woman wrapped in a blanket, came in to use the restroom. A man was with her. The man and woman were gone when police arrived.

Disturbance—11:07 p.m.—Marvista Avenue (The Hill)—The anonymous caller complained about a loud party. The caller wasn’t sure of the address. Police unit 241 determined that there was no party, just people talking loudly. They were apparently advised about the noise complaint.

Monday, July 2

Traffic Stop—12:09 a.m.—Bolsa Chica Road and Duncannon Avenue—Police arrested Caden Snyder on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Pedestrian Check—12:17 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—Police unit 207 found juveniles in possession of alcohol on the north side of the pier. They were cited and released.

Patrol Check—12:23 a.m.—Main Street and Ocean Avenue—Police contacted seven individuals at Lifeguard Tower 7. Two ran toward the First Street lot. By 12:26 a.m., police had detained one individual and requested a police unit with a cage. By 12:39 a.m., police had a second suspect in custody. Police arrested Tyler Duane Murrell on suspicion of public intoxication. Police arrested Tyler Smith on suspicion of resisting a peace officer. At 12:53 a.m., police requested the Orange County Fire Authority to respond as Smith was apparently having difficulty breathing after running.

Suspicious—6:05 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man was lying on the ground at the dumpster enclosure behind the location. He had a knife next to him. The caller was concerned about the man and the safety of others because he had a knife near him. Police units 107 and M7 interviewed the man in the field.

Welfare Check—6:17 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and First Street—The caller said a man fell off a bicycle. He was riding southbound on Pacific Coast Highway. Police unit S20 determined he was OK.

Graffiti Vandalism—6:41 a.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller reported fresh graffiti on the building wall south of the pier. When dispatch tried to question the caller further, the caller became uncooperative. Report taken.

Counseling—8:38 a.m.—St. Andrews Drive (Leisure World, Mutual 1)—The caller demanded to speak with an officer regarding the phone she was issued. Police unit 106 requested the presence of a Leisure World security unit. Leisure World Security advised they would respond as soon as possible. The police officer assisted a confused Leisure World woman with the factory reset of her cell phone.

Traffic Stop—9:40 a.m.—Marlin Avenue and Balboa Drive—Police unit M7 stopped a car. Based on a warrant, police arrested Joseph Troy on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

Animal Information—12:01 p.m.—Ocean Avenue—The caller reported a woman with a large brown dog on the pier. Police were unable to locate either the woman or the dog.

Traffic Hazard—1:24 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway—Police unit 443 found a truck stuck in park in the southbound turn lane on Seal Beach Boulevard. Police requested a flatbed tow truck.

Lost or Stolen Plate—3:47 p.m.—Ironwood Avenue (College Park East)—The caller reported the loss or theft of a license plate, taken off a Range Rover sometime during a few days before the call to police.

Complaint About Driver—4:37 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a driver was driving recklessly while traveling southbound on Seal Beach Boulevard from Pacific Coast Highway. Police stopped the car in question and performed a field sobriety test on the driver. Police arrested Brett Burton on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Residential Burglary—4:41 p.m.—Second Street—The caller reported the grand theft of various things, possibly over the last two days. Report taken.

Patrol Check—6:52 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—An anonymous caller complained about the employee from a business using a leaf blower to blow all the trash from the parking lot to Pacific Coast Highway.

Arrest—7:56 p.m.—Main Street—The caller had received several complaints about a man sleeping on the sidewalk in front of the business. The caller tried to wake the man up, but he would not get up. Based on multiple warrants, police arrested Anthony Christopher Flores on suspicion of possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer and providing a false identity to a peace officer.

Arrest—7:58 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man was throwing rocks and cans at passing cars. Based on a warrant, police arrested Jesse Howard Pousima on suspicion violating parole.

Fireworks—9:20 p.m.—Fir Avenue (College Park East)—The caller reported aerial fireworks in the area. The caller was willing to be contacted if needed.

Fireworks—9:28 p.m.—Nantucket Place—The caller reported fireworks, but did not want contact with the police.

Fireworks—10:18 p.m.—Fir Avenue (College Park East)—The caller reported aerial fireworks east of the caller’s home, coming from inside College Park East.

Keep the Peace—10:35 p.m.—First Street—The caller said her boyfriend locked her out of the apartment. The caller didn’t have any belongings with her, including her phone. She used a neighbor’s phone to call the police. Police were unable to contact the resident at the location. Assisted.

Tuesday, July 3

Disturbance—4:50 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—The caller heard a disturbance, possibly caused by a woman, coming from an unknown location outside. The caller couldn’t see anything as it was too dark. Police contacted an individual of unspecified gender who was waiting for a bus.

Disturbance—7 a.m.—Rossmoor Center Way and Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a disruptive individual, a man, was trying to get on the bus. The bus was headed to a casino and the caller had denied the individual access before. Now the man was pounding on the bus door. Police unit 106 interviewed the man in question in the field while police unit M7 provided back up.

Suspicious—8:59 a.m.—Marina Drive (Old Town)—The caller saw a man run out of a store and travel westbound on Marina. Another man, possibly the store clerk, came out and may have been chasing the first man. Police received no answer from inside the store. Police found no evidence of a crime and everything checked OK.

Disturbance—9:08 a.m.—12th Street and Ocean Avenue—The caller, relaying second-hand information from a Seal Beach resident, said the individual known to the police as “Chocolate Pieces” was knocking on the man’s door, wanting to come in to use the shower. She was last seen going westbound on Ocean Avenue from 12th Street.

Grand Theft—9:32 a.m.—Del Monte Drive (Leisure World, Mutual Unknown)—An individual came into police headquarters to report a missing ring and missing handcuffs. The values of the missing items were blacked out in the log. However, grand theft is generally defined as the taking of property or cash worth more than $950.

Drunk—10:22 a.m.—First Street—The caller said a man was walking into traffic and appeared to be drunk or under the influence. At 10:24 a.m., the caller said the manager of the location was talking to the man in question. As of 10:32 a.m., the man had left the area, possibly traveling in the direction of Pacific Coast Highway.

Possibly Abandoned Car—11:44 a.m.—13th Street—The caller reported a possibly abandoned car that had been parked at the location for a few days and was dirty. Police unit 443 marked the car in question.

Investigation—12:03 p.m.—Street blacked out in log—Police arrested John Regan on suspicion of buying or receiving stolen property. Police also arrested Kristeena Barela on suspicion of buying or receiving stolen property.

Suspicious—12:21 p.m.—Westminster Avenue and Road C—An anonymous caller said there was a transient camp set up against the wall along Leisure World and that an unspecified number of individuals climbed over the fence. The caller wouldn’t provide personal information or give police any further details. Police were unable to locate anyone or anything suspicious.

Petty Theft—12:59 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The caller said a man to the rear of the location had a large duffle bag full of stolen alcohol. The caller reported chasing the man to a location near Zoeter Field. However, as of 1:31 p.m., the caller was unable to determine if a crime had taken place. The caller said they would review video at a later time and call police back if needed.

Found Bicycle—1:39 p.m.—Fifth Street—The caller reported finding a bike that had apparently been dumped in the bushes during the night. The bicycle was described as a black mountain bike.

Trespassing—4:56 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a woman was at the location who had been advised against trespassing in the past. She yelled at the caller, but then left, as of 4:58 p.m. Police contacted her, spoke with all parties involved and advised the woman against trespassing.

Car Trouble—4:59 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller reported a large utility van had apparently broken down in the northbound lanes of traffic, south of Seal Beach Boulevard, creating a traffic hazard. The caller expressed concerned for the driver of the van, who was apparently outside the vehicle. Police unit 106 determined there was no traffic hazard. The driver of the van was waiting for a tow truck.

Disturbance—6:35 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The caller said a woman in front of the store was harassing customers and employees, yelling and cussing at them. Police contacted the woman and a male companion and apparently advised them against causing a disturbance. They were on their way as of 7:23 p.m.

Disturbance—8:06 p.m.—Candleberry Avenue (College Park East)—The caller reported a dispute between a man and a woman outside the front of the location. The caller said they were known to use drugs. Police unit 206 contacted the two and determined their dispute was a verbal one. One of the two, the log did not say which, left.

Fireworks—8:14 p.m.—Marina Drive (Bridgeport)—The caller reported a man lighting fireworks. He was apparently accompanied by another individual, as police contacted both of them and counseled them against setting off fireworks in Seal Beach.

Suspicious—9:22 p.m.—Marina Drive (Old Town)—The caller said a woman in the area was yelling at passing cars. Police contacted her at about 9:34 p.m. She was leaving the area as of 9:40 p.m.

Disturbance—9:33 p.m.—First Street (Old Town)—The caller said an unspecified number of individuals were throwing things from the roof and balcony of the location. Police contacted a responsible person at about 9:38 p.m. This individual was apparently advised that the disturbance needed to cease.

Disturbance—11:15 p.m.—Second Street (Old Town)—The caller complained about a loud party with someone playing a guitar. Police issued the first response notice at about 11:44 p.m.

Residential Burglary—11:58 p.m.—Seventh Street (Old Town)—The caller reported seeing and detaining an individual who was allegedly coming out of a friend’s residence. The individual became uncooperative. As of 1:06 a.m., Wednesday, July 4, the individual was running. He first ran toward Main Street, then ran on Electric and Main, then was seen in an alley as of 1:46 a.m. Police unit 207 apparently saw him going toward an alley. Police unit 207 contacted the suspect. Police unit 241 contacted the caller. Police arrested Eric Jesus Andrade on suspicion of falsely representing himself to a police officer.

Wednesday, July 4

Suspicious Occupied Car—12:53 a.m.—Heather Street (College Park East)—The caller reported a car parked on Iris with the door open. At 1:04 a.m., the caller came back on the line to report the presence of a white van. Police unit 206 found an unoccupied car.

Then police unit 206 contacted three individuals in the park and determined they were OK. At 1:11 a.m., the caller said the white van was now driving on Ironwood. Police unit 206 apparently determined the three individuals in the park were residents. The white van was delivering newspapers.

Fireworks—1:02 a.m.—Almond Avenue (College Park East)—The caller reported fireworks coming from across the street. The caller saw an unspecified number of juveniles running from the park. As of 1:21 a.m., police unit 206 could hear fireworks in the area. The juveniles were apparently gone when police arrived.

Disturbance—2:02 a.m.—Blue Heron (Heron Pointe)—The caller complained about a group of people being loud and playing music in front of the caller’s home. Police issued the first noise response notice.