City, Chamber exchange views at business roundtable

Representatives of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce met with top city officials recently to “brainstorm” and find ways to increase business, according to Marah B. Feinberg-Kuck.

“There was a lot of positive dialogue between business owners and the city for economic development,” she said, adding that many “positive” ideas came from the business roundtable.

Feinberg-Kuck said many of the 20-or-so Chamber members who participated in the event felt like voices that are “resistant to change” in the city are becoming the loudest.

Some business owners expressed concern over the city’s falling sales tax collections, she said, thinking that online shopping and other obstacles could accelerate that trend if not mitigated.

City Manager Jill Ingram, Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos and City Finance Director Vickie Beatley attended the session, she said.

Ingram urged Chamber members and the business community at large to become more active in city issues. Feinberg-Kuck said Ingram said too few businesses speak their mind before the Council.

She said city officials also announced a website that is available to keep residents abreast of the pier renovation project (sealbeachpier.org) and Ingram said city officials are open to suggestions from the Chamber.

Feinberg-Kuck said the meeting participants concluded that the city needs to have another business roundtable session, this one open to all members of the business community, not just the Chamber.

Longer term, the group that the city needs to redouble its efforts to jumpstart economic development by forming a commission or study group.

Overall, there was a feeling and many suggestions of ways the business community could, and should, enhance its overall communication with city officials regarding economic development.

Regarding the pending sales tax proposal, Feinberg-Kuck said it is likely the Chamber “will oppose” the measure, though no final decision had been made. She said the Chamber has asked the city for detailed numbers of how much of the funding “gap” the proposed measure will make up, and, if approved, in what way will the money be used.

The Chamber’s business roundtable concluded “there were a lot of good ideas,” but “something needs to be done,” Feinberg-Kuck said.

Many practical suggestions and “positive feedback” emerged from the session, including the following:

Create more practical ways for business owners to advertise specials.

Find greater ways to utilize the pier in economic development.

Allow Main Street business owners to reward shoppers with parking tokens.

Have the city create a smartphone app and/or a marketing campaign.

Find ways to integrate Seal Beach in other programs such as Aqualink and Long Beach Transit.

Have more interaction with other elected officials to create economic development.