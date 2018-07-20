Caltrans says resolution of Sarah Krueger accident investigation expected soon

A spokesman for Caltrans said this week that the state transportation agency is now actively working on the investigation into the intersection where Sarah Krueger was killed nearly one year ago in August.

Krueger, 46, died Aug. 11, 2017 after she was struck by a vehicle as she crossed Pacific Coast Highway at the 12th Street intersection.

A spokesperson for Caltrans has said the formal investigation into additional safety features for the intersection where Krueger died could not proceed until they received the file from Seal Beach Police. The Seal Beach Police could not release the file to Caltrans until the Orange County District Attorney’s Office decided whether or not to charge in the case.

Thomas Chander Bell, 71, of Seal Beach, was finally charged with a misdemeanor and arraigned on the charges July 5.

The arraignment is scheduled to continue on Aug. 16.

Since then, Sgt. Michael Henderson, public information officer for the Seal Beach Police Department, confirmed that the department has now forwarded the file to Caltrans.

Lindsay Hart Khosroshahi, public information officer for Caltrans, confirmed CalTrans has received the file from SBPD and is “actively working” on the investigation.

While there is no definitive way to predict how long it might take to complete the investigation, she suggested there would likely be “a reasonably quick” resolution of the case.

Khosroshahi said CalTrans engineers have been doing whatever possible on the case in anticipating of eventually receiving the accident file from Seal Beach.