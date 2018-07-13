Aunt Gertie goes totally out there to Calypso Juice

Aunt Gertie walked into Calypso Juice and right away I felt like a Jimmy Buffett, Parrot Head on a tropical island. I dreamed of slowly sailing off into the sunset. I even thought about letting my hair down and weaving it into some Bob Marley dreadlocks so I could get in the mood to play a steel drum and dance to the reggae beat. Aunt Gertie was totally out there!

Hafeeza looked at me and right away she knew I needed a double-delicious, Ultimate Power Drink. So she blended up the perfect one and it was the Color Purple. Oh my! Just my style! I got so excited I almost floated onto the top of the giant grass-hut themed serving bar!

She told me about Trinidad and being born in a little town called California. Really? I was stunned! Hafeeza’s father had grown fruits and vegetables so she had a good start in life. Later on she came to America and lived in New York, graduating Business School in 1975. Then a friend suggested she come out west and try Seal Beach.

She went to a Christmas party and met Tony Locke. He slipped his phone number in her hand and finally ended up taking her out in a limo for their first date! Wow! Aunt Gertie wants a limo date too! Four years later they married and after 24 years they still are crazy about each other. Love is alive!

Tony said Hafeeza was filled with chemicals to try and battle allergies. He suggested filling her with fruits, veggies, vitamins and organic nutritional supplements instead. She made a complete turn around and on April 23rd, 1991, they opened Calypso Juice during the Seal Beach Car Show and have been going strong ever since. Stop by and tell them Aunt Gertie told you to ask for the Color Purple, Ultimate Power Drink! Calypso Juice is located at 330-A Main Street, (right next to the Bay Theater). Email: hscalypso@yahoo.com. Phone number: (562) 596-9792.